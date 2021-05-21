EPD to participate in Click It or Ticket campaign

Enid News and Eagle

ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department will participate in National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s nationwide Click It or Ticket campaign starting Monday.

According to an EPD press release, officers will be out enforcing seat belt and child restraint seat laws from Monday through June 6, including Memorial Day weekend, with one goal in mind — saving lives.

In 2019, 59.2% of all vehicle fatality victims were not using safety belts or child restraint devices, and of the 33,678 people injured in crashes in Oklahoma in 2019, 2,456 were not restrained, the release said.

“It is an indisputable fact that seat belts saves lives,” Lt. Eric Holtzclaw said in the release. “We implore Enid residents, and those traveling through town, to buckle up and ensure younger passengers are in proper restraints.”

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Lt. Chris Liles, who serves as the statewide occupant protection enforcement coordinator for the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office, said past Click It or Ticket campaigns have shown how helpful it can be to achieve the goal of getting Oklahomans to buckle up before they hit the road.

“Seat belt enforcement isn’t always the most exciting thing to do, but it’s incredibly important,” he said in the release. “There is a mentality in Oklahoma that seat belts aren’t important, but the data shows that people are being killed at a high rate who aren’t properly restrained.”

Buckling up helps keep vehicle occupants inside the vehicle, whereas not buckling up can result in being totally ejected from the vehicle in a crash, which is almost always deadly, EPD said.

Air bags are not enough to protect drivers and passengers, and their force can seriously injure or even kill those in vehicles if they are not buckled up, according to the release.

“Improperly wearing a seat belt, such as putting the strap below your arm, puts you and your children at risk in a crash,” according to the release.

The citation for drivers and passengers not wearing a seat belt is $20, and have an unrestrained or improperly restrained child can result in a $115 citation, EPD said.

“This is a zero-tolerance enforcement,” Holtzclaw said in the release. “If you are stopped and not wearing a seat belt you will be cited.”

For more information on the NHTSA’s Click It or Ticket campaign, visit www.nhtsa.gov/cam paign/click-it-or-ticket.