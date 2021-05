Kade Abrisz is “feeling good at the plate right now” as he’s helped lead Menchville’s baseball team to a sweltering start to the season. The Monarchs extended their record to 4-0 with a 10-0 win over Warwick last week, led by Abrisz, who hit a pair of two-run home runs as he finished 3 for 4 with five RBIs and a double at the plate.