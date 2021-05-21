Seagate may have just unveiled the world's fastest HDD

Some of the latest Xbox consoles start you off with a full terabyte of storage, which is much better than the paltry amounts that consoles always used to struggled with. Still, the Xbox Series S comes with just 512GB of onboard storage, matching the starting size for Xbox One S models, and affordable gaming laptops sometimes come equipped with even less. With big-budget games now consuming dozens if not hundreds of gigabytes for a fresh install, the storage your Xbox came with may not be enough. If you need more storage for your Xbox or a gaming PC, Newegg has an excellent deal on an external hard drive built for gamers.