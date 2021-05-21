newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Seagate may have just unveiled the world's fastest HDD

By Anthony Spadafora
Posted by 
TechRadar
TechRadar
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Seagate has finally disclosed the official specs of its first dual-actuator hard disk drive (HDD) the Mach.2 Exos 2X14 and listed it on its website. Although SSDs have now become the standard for business laptops and workstations, HDDs still have a place in data centers due to their ability to store large amounts of data relatively cheaply. However, Seagate's Mach.2 multi-actuator technology aims to speed up the rate at which HDDs can transfer data without sacrificing their storage capacity.

www.techradar.com
TechRadar

TechRadar

9K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hdd#Hard Disk Drive#Ssds#Cloud Storage#Data Storage#Storage Capacity#Microsoft Corp#524mb S#Sata Sas#Hdds#Powerbalance#Ssd Via Tom#Mach#Seagate Exos#Ssds#Traditional Hdds#Read Write Heads#Company#Data Centers#Power Consumption
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
Lincoln, NEunl.edu

continuing cloud storage move

Information Technology Services is continuing the process of migrating data from Box to Microsoft 365 cloud storage services. Beginning this week, Box users will be migrated in waves, or groups of users, based on the size of their Box accounts. Users will be assigned to a wave based on their...
ElectronicsPCWorld

This fast, Xbox-friendly Seagate 2TB external hard drive is just $65

Some of the latest Xbox consoles start you off with a full terabyte of storage, which is much better than the paltry amounts that consoles always used to struggled with. Still, the Xbox Series S comes with just 512GB of onboard storage, matching the starting size for Xbox One S models, and affordable gaming laptops sometimes come equipped with even less. With big-budget games now consuming dozens if not hundreds of gigabytes for a fresh install, the storage your Xbox came with may not be enough. If you need more storage for your Xbox or a gaming PC, Newegg has an excellent deal on an external hard drive built for gamers.
Computersvmware.com

HDD High latency

I have vSphere 6.5(Hyperviser Enterprise Plus) installed on Kingstone 8GB SD card for use on desktop,I am experiencing high latency problem which stucks my work every time. Storage HDD(s): 1000GB@6.0GBps+500GB@3.0GBps+160GB@3.0GBps = 1660GB (but i use 1000GB drive with 3.0GBps port) I also set my PCI latency timer at 128, but...
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

Google and Seagate think they can tell when your HDD will fail

Google Cloud and Seagate has devised a machine learning (ML) system to predict when disks inside Google’s data centers might fail. Despite their volatility and high fail rates, hard disk drives (HDD) are the preferred means of housing data inside a data center. While newer and more reliable technologies such...
Computershackaday.com

3D Printed Terminal Takes Computing Back In Time

It’s hard to look at today as anything but the golden age of computing. Even entry level machines have quad-core processors and a terabyte or more of storage space, to say nothing of the incredible amount of tech packed into the modern smartphone. But even so, there’s something to be said for the elegant simplicity of early desktop computers.
Cell Phonesthewestonforum.com

Seagate One Touch: New version of portable SSD that’s 2X faster

Seagate’s One Touch series of compact portable solid state drives are re-released with a faster interface and a different design. The new One Touch SSD must achieve transfer rates of 1030MB / s more than double the transfer rates and it uses USB 3.2 Gen 2 with a Type-C connector for this.
Computerscompsmag.com

Seagate’s 10TB Expansion USB 3.0 External Hard Drive Available At a Discount

If you’d rather not be confined to only keeping your files safe at home, Seagate also offers a portable 5TB External HDD for $99.99 shipped. So if you’ve got a tight commute, you can always make last minute adjustments if needed, or just keep your files secure and on tap wherever you need them to be. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 119,000 customers.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 16th, 2021

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but we saw the launch of a new major Bodhi Linux release, Canonical finally enabled the upgrade path from Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) to Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), and UBports released the Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 software update for Ubuntu Phones. On top of that, NVIDIA released a new graphics driver for Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems with support for a bunch of new laptop GPUs, Canonical published the first Linux kernel security update for Ubuntu 21.04, and System76 launched their Launch mechanical and highly configurable keyboard.
Computersmakeuseof.com

What’s New in Bodhi Linux 6? 4 New Updates to Look Out For

Bodhi Linux, the self-described "Enlightened Linux Distribution," just got its first major point release in over a year. Bodhi version 6.0.0 brings several changes and improvements, and we're going to take a look at them today. We'll also consider your choices when upgrading or switching to Bodhi 6. What Is...
Computerslinuxtoday.com

Entroware Unveils New Proteus Linux Laptop Powered by Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) If you're in the market for a new Linux laptop, you should know that Entroware Proteus is now on sale as an ultra-portable and ultra-professional Linux notebook, featuring a generous 15.6-inch Full HD (1920x1080) IPS matte display with an ultra-thin bezel, full backlit keyboard, and an aluminum alloy chassis that's 2 cm thick. Under the hood, the Entroware Proteus laptop can be configured with 11th Gen Intel Core processors, either the Intel Core i5-1135G7 with 4 core, 8 threads, 8M cache, and up to 4.20 GHz clock speeds, or the more powerful Intel Core i7-1165G7 with 4 cores, 8 threads, 12M cache, and up to 4.70 GHz clock speeds.
ElectronicsTechRadar

RTX 3080, RTX 3070 now available on Newegg Shuffle

The Newegg Shuffle event for May 21, 2021, from 1pm to 3pm EST, is a big one for gamers hoping to get their hands on some of the best graphics cards on the market, with the RTX 3070, RTX 3080, RTX 3090, and RX 6700 XT all making an unbundled appearance in today's event as well as both AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 9 5950X processors.