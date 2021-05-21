Jedediah Bila Leaves Fox & Friends Weekend

CNN’s Jim Acosta laid into Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Saturday, saying she had quite a bit of experience with lying that left her clueless about the truth. During Tuesday’s Ingraham Angle segment that ran above the chyron “Left Pushing Systemic Racism Lie,” the Fox News anchor said, “So that lie, what does that lie do? It drives us apart.” Acosta aired a piece of the segment and responded with “Laura Ingraham—her only expertise in big lies is that she tells so many of them. We understand what’s going on in America. As the prosecutor said in the Derek Chauvin case: ‘Believe your eyes.’” Acosta also criticized Tucker Carlson, saying the Chauvin case revealed “what’s under the hood” with regards to the Fox pundit in an apparent double entendre referencing the Ku Klux Klan. Chauvin, a white former Minneapolis police officer, was found guilty on Tuesday of murdering George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man.