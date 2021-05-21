newsbreak-logo
Jedediah Bila Leaves Fox & Friends Weekend

By Jennifer Adams
TheDailyBeast
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Jedediah Bila’s run as co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend has come to an end. Fox News issued a statement that says the network has “mutually and amicably parted ways with Jedediah Bila and wish her all the best.” Bila, who was often critical on air of Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the election, thanked her colleagues and viewers but not the network bosses in a statement. Bila joined Fox News in 2013, then left for a stint on The View, returning for Fox & Friends Weekend in the spring of 2019. Fox has not named a replacement, but as The Daily Beast previously reported, contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy was thrilled last winter when she filled in for Bila and fans said she should take over the show.

