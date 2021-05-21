newsbreak-logo
Florida State

Tropical systems to stay away from Florida

By Bob Harrigan
Mysuncoast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The fire danger will remain over the area this weekend but it looks like we will lose the red flag warning for now. High pressure will slip a little closer to the Suncoast which should allow for lighter winds. It will still be breezy on Saturday but shouldn’t be as windy as this past work week. Even though the red flag warning will likely be gone on Saturday the high fire danger will exist due to the dry conditions.

#East Wind#Heavy Rain#Tropics#Fair Weather#Extreme Weather#Tropical Systems#Dry Weather#North Florida#Cold Weather#Fla#Wwsb#Atlantic#Lighter Winds#Seas#Gulf#Suncoast#Boaters#Bermuda#Lows#Fire Danger
