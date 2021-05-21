Ron DeSantis appoints Rusty Roberts, Alex Lastra to Florida Transportation Commission

Touring South Florida on Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis called on the Biden administration to send $725 million for Everglades restoration. “In Florida, we are doing our part to expedite Everglades restoration projects and restore the flow of water south from Lake Okeechobee. Under my administration, we have expedited the EAA Reservoir Project, begun constructing the Stormwater Treatment Area 12 months ahead of schedule, and invested over $2 billion in water quality and Everglades funding,” said DeSantis. “The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is developing a new water control manual for Lake Okeechobee, and they must allow flexibility in the management to avoid harmful discharges in our estuaries and send more water south during Florida’s dry season. Status quo lake management is not an option.”