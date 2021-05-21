Ron DeSantis appoints Rusty Roberts, Alex Lastra to Florida Transportation Commission
Roberts is a transportation consultant. Gov. Ron DeSantis made two appointments to the Florida Transportation Commission Friday. Russell “Rusty” Roberts of Longwood is a transportation consultant and previously served as vice president of government affairs for Brightline Trains. He also served as chief of staff to U.S. Rep. John Mica and Ileana Ros-Lehtinen. Roberts is a member of Floridians for Better Transportation, the Orlando Economic Partnership and the American Public Transportation Association.floridapolitics.com