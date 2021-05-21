newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Ron DeSantis appoints Rusty Roberts, Alex Lastra to Florida Transportation Commission

By Staff Reports
floridapolitics.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoberts is a transportation consultant. Gov. Ron DeSantis made two appointments to the Florida Transportation Commission Friday. Russell “Rusty” Roberts of Longwood is a transportation consultant and previously served as vice president of government affairs for Brightline Trains. He also served as chief of staff to U.S. Rep. John Mica and Ileana Ros-Lehtinen. Roberts is a member of Floridians for Better Transportation, the Orlando Economic Partnership and the American Public Transportation Association.

floridapolitics.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transportation#Public Affairs#General Contractor#Brightline Trains#Floridians#Better Transportation#Desarrollo Florida#Gov Ron Desantis#Chief#Government Affairs#U S#Miami#Business Administration#Longwood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicsfloridapolitics.com

Republican Governors Association accuses Nikki Fried of campaigning with state resources

The allegation centers around an early Thursday press conference in front of her official office. The Republican Governors Association (RGA) accused Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried on Thursday of using office staff and resources to campaign against Gov. Ron DeSantis. The allegation comes after Fried, a rumored gubernational contender, lambasted DeSantis...
Florida Stateclick orlando

Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida DEP secretary to make announcement

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida governor will be joined by the state Department of Environmental Protection secretary Monday afternoon at a state park to make an announcement. According to a media advisory from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office, the state leaders will hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. in...
PoliticsPosted by
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Wants $725 Million From Joe Biden for Everglades Restoration

Touring South Florida on Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis called on the Biden administration to send $725 million for Everglades restoration. “In Florida, we are doing our part to expedite Everglades restoration projects and restore the flow of water south from Lake Okeechobee. Under my administration, we have expedited the EAA Reservoir Project, begun constructing the Stormwater Treatment Area 12 months ahead of schedule, and invested over $2 billion in water quality and Everglades funding,” said DeSantis. “The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is developing a new water control manual for Lake Okeechobee, and they must allow flexibility in the management to avoid harmful discharges in our estuaries and send more water south during Florida’s dry season. Status quo lake management is not an option.”
Politicspalmerreport.com

The end of Ron DeSantis

There will be a few candidates vying for the Democratic nomination to run again Ron DeSantis. Charlie Crist has already announced his interest and Nikki Fried is probably going to follow. What does it mean, if a Democrat can win the race?. DeSantis has been against Medicaid expansion which has...
Florida StateFirst Coast News

Gov. Ron DeSantis makes 'alcohol-to-go' permanent in Florida

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A program temporarily put in place by a March executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis allowing to-go and delivery orders of alcohol is here to stay. The governor signed the "alcohol-to-go" bill into law Thursday morning in Ormond Beach. The industry-backed bill (SB 148) will allow...
Charitiesfloridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis political committee raises nearly $14 million in April

Two big checks made up more than half the haul. The Friends of Ron DeSantis political committee posted its biggest fundraising month since the 2018 campaign, coming in just shy of $14 million raised in April. As was the case in March, the total was the best month for the...
PoliticsPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Gov. Ron DeSantis stresses importance of 2022 election in Newsmax town hall

During a Newsmax town hall at The Villages that felt more like a campaign infomercial, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis catered to Trump fans and the Republican party base. The governor, who is up for re-election next year, touted his achievements, answered softball questions from host Sean Spicer and the audience and stressed the importance of the 2022 election for the state’s future. “We believe ...
Florida Statefloridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis boasts strong approval numbers in Florida Chamber poll

He holds a net +15 score in the latest survey from Cherry Communications. Following this year’s Legislative Session, Gov. Ron DeSantis boasts strong job approval, according to a Florida Chamber of Commerce poll. The Chamber released survey results from Cherry Communications showing 55% of voters approve of the job done...
Florida Statewtvy.com

Gov. Ron Desantis declares state of emergency as gas shortages across Florida lead to long lines and empty pumps

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gas stations across North Central Florida are running dry on fuel leading Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a State of Emergency. The Governor’s order declares a State of Emergency and eliminates regulations that would limit the ability to provide fuel. The order also provides additional funding for law enforcement and activates the National Guard. It also forbids price gouging.
Politicsfloridapolitics.com

Email insights: Ron DeSantis shares fan letters

The 'What They Are Saying' email resurfaces from the Governor's Office. In recent years, Florida governors have used the “What They Are Saying” email as a way to aggregate supportive statements about controversial policies. Up until now, those communiques typically have featured bold faced names, such as those of legislators...
Florida Statearcamax.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis signs landmark Florida sea level rise bills into law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed two bills Wednesday that lawmakers say will leave Florida better prepared for future flooding and sea level rise. The bills, SB 1954 and SB 2514, will — among other things — set aside hundreds of millions of state dollars for flooding infrastructure projects. The Republican-led efforts would redirect a significant portion of that money from an affordable housing trust fund to the storm-hardening efforts.