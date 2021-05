The CDC issued new guidance that says fully vaccinated people can ditch masks indoors, in all but the most crowded settings. This follows Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement that the state’s mask mandate would end on June 15 though there will still be some rules about masks indoors. Plus, a massive affordable-housing apartment complex sale is prompting concern that the properties won’t remain affordable. And, Warwick’s bookstore in La Jolla has been in business for 125 years, but after the building it’s located in was sold, its future was uncertain until the community stepped in. Finally, discover new music for May from San Diego acts.