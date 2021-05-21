Irving Mom Charged After Police Find THC Cookies, Marijuana, Shrooms In Her Kitchen

Police violence is a hot button topic that has been widely reported in the age of cell phones and TikTok; yet, have you wondered what the response to police violence was before everyone carried around their own video recording devices? Roberto Rodriquez offers a glimpse of this by recalling the harrowing events surrounding his own brush with police violence in the late 1970s. He does so by invoking the Mexican-Indigenous concept of yolqui—when dead warriors become “one who is brought back to life from the dead”–since he believes that the night of his own assault he had died and was returned from the spirit world.