Irving, TX

Irving Mom Charged After Police Find THC Cookies, Marijuana, Shrooms In Her Kitchen

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 3 days ago
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An anonymous Crime Stoppers tip led to the seizure of a large amount of THC edibles, shrooms and marijuana by Irving police. On May 14, officers knocked on a woman’s door who was allegedly making the edibles and selling the drugs. Police said she lived in the home with her 4-year-old daughter. She let police in and led them to her kitchen, opening her cabinets where the drugs were.

