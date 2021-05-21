Irving Mom Charged After Police Find THC Cookies, Marijuana, Shrooms In Her Kitchen
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An anonymous Crime Stoppers tip led to the seizure of a large amount of THC edibles, shrooms and marijuana by Irving police. On May 14, officers knocked on a woman’s door who was allegedly making the edibles and selling the drugs. Police said she lived in the home with her 4-year-old daughter. She let police in and led them to her kitchen, opening her cabinets where the drugs were.denton.bubblelife.com