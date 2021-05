St. Clair Shores residents can look forward to improvements at Veteran’s Memorial, Brys, and Kyte Monroe parks as well as Lac St. Clair and Blossom Heath marinas this year. A brand new, state of the art splash pad is coming to Veteran’s Memorial Park that will offer fun in the sun to kids of all ages. Cost of the splash pad renovation is $42,490 and the upgrades are expected to take three days to compile and are planned to be in place no later than mid June.