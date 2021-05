LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects wanted for the robbery of a gun store in Pewee Valley. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said in a news release Wednesday that the robbery happened between 2 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on May 3 at Papa's Guns, Ammo & Archery, which has a federal firearms license. ATF said suspects broke through the front entrance and stole 18 guns. Pictures of the alleged suspects are attached above.