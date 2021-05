I did it with J.J. Watt....I admittedly wanted him in Buffalo. We needed havoc on the defensive line and despite the mileage and the injuries, Watt is still a solid, borderline elite player in the NFL. To me it was clear Watt could make the Buffalo Bills’ better and be a guy to help us win the last two games. However, does that mean every old worn-out elite vet can be that for the Bills? I’m not so sure.