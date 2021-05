The COVID-19 pandemic rapidly accelerated widespread digitalization across the retail banking industry. Even before the pandemic, 55% of Americans said they were using digital banking offerings, with an 11% increase in usage over the previous three years among consumers over 40. Many financial institutions had already digitized their systems and services and were able to weather the change in consumer needs last year, but many others were left further behind. That doesn’t mean, however, that financial services firms that held their own (or even grew from the disparity in preparation) will have it easy this year. In fact, some financial brands, particularly traditional ones, have some ground to regain.