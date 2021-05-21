Zoom rooms could become the next 'man cave'

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If your cat likes to hide in small, dark spaces—under your sofa, your blanket, or even in the big cardboard box you just got your deliveries in—you're not alone. Cats are prone to hiding in enclosed spaces to feel sheltered and safe, so their favorite spot to snuggle up might just be that unexpected corner in your home. However, if you want to create a secluded space for them that also doubles as home décor, Amazon shoppers can't recommend Furhaven's Pet Ottoman enough. It works as a hiding space for pets as well as a footstool for their humans, and reviewers call it a "triple-duty" piece of multipurpose furniture.