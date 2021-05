U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) joined U.S. Senator John Hoeven (R-ND) and a group of 24 bipartisan senators in pressing the Federal Energy and Regulatory Commission (FERC) to act on vital energy infrastructure projects by reviewing, without further delay, the 14 natural gas pipeline infrastructure projects that are currently pending before FERC. In the letter to the FERC chairman and commissioners, the senators also outlined the importance of reviewing the projects using current FERC guidance under the Policy Statement in place and acting to advance projects that create jobs and bring other economic and environmental benefits to communities.