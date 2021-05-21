Passenger ejected from car in crash involving 2 semi-trucks on I-75

On Monday, May 10, 2021, the GBI was requested by the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer involved shooting. Preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 6:30 p.m., the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that Isiah Gabriel Young, 17, was observed walking on Azalea Drive SE in Cartersville, GA. Young was being sought for outstanding arrest warrants stemming from an allegation that Young stole a motorcycle and assaulted a Bartow County Sheriff’s Deputy on May 9, 2021. Young also had outstanding warrants out of Cherokee County for Violation of Juvenile Probation. Deputies responded to the area and observed Young run into a wooded area behind a residence. Sheriff’s deputies utilized a K-9 unit to assist in tracking the location of Young. While fleeing from deputies, Young broke into the basement of a residence on Azalea Drive and physically attacked the homeowner who was armed with a firearm. The homeowner’s infant child was present in the home. Young stole the firearm from the homeowner and pointed the firearm at deputies that responded to the residence. A Bartow County Sheriff’s Deputy discharged his firearm, striking Young several times resulting in non-life-threatening injuries.