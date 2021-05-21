newsbreak-logo
Passenger ejected from car in crash involving 2 semi-trucks on I-75

WXIA 11 Alive
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — One person ejected from a vehicle had to be airlifted to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash. During the wreck, the car overturned after hitting two semi-trucks and traveled underneath one of the trailers, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). GSP said a trooper responded...

IN THIS ARTICLE
