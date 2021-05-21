What's Right - And Wrong - With AVODs
Ad-supported streaming services, aka AVODs or FASTs, are the darlings of the media world now, with good reason. Those strengths — along with some weaknesses on the advertising front — are documented in a new report from Verizon Media and Publicis, “Capitalizing on the CTV Opportunity.” The report is based on a nationally representative survey of 3,000-plus U.S. TV viewers, fielded between Feb. 1-11. The results underscore the reasons for growing adoption of ad-supported services.www.mediapost.com