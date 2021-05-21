newsbreak-logo
Krysta Rodriguez on Becoming Liza (With a Z) in 'Halston' (Exclusive)

WUSA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile there’s no denying that Ewan McGregor channels American fashion designer Roy Halston in Halston, the limited Netflix series created and directed by Daniel Minahan, it’s hard not to be enraptured by Krysta Rodriguez, who fully transforms into his best friend and longtime performer, Liza Minnelli. As the Broadway and...

www.wusa9.com
TV & Videosthezoereport.com

This Is The New Netflix Show To Watch If You Love Fashion

In the recently released trailer for Halston, you hear actor Ewan McGregor — who plays the titular role — declare: “I have a vision. I’m going to change the face of American fashion.” Anyone familiar with American fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick and his penchant for minimalism, and archive of sleek sportswear, will agree Halston did precisely what McGregor claimed. Netflix’s new limited series, which releases on May 14, details the fashion icon’s epic career and tumultuous social life. But before you start your streaming session, scroll ahead to find everything you need to know about Netflix’s Halston and the man widely revered as America’s first celebrity designer.
TV & VideosLaredo Morning Times

Halston Family Calls Netflix's Upcoming Series 'Inaccurate' and 'Fictionalized'

The family of late fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick, professionally known as Halston, has issued a statement against Netflix’s upcoming series based on his life, calling it “inaccurate” and “fictionalized.”. “The Halston Archives and Family were not consulted on the upcoming Netflix series involving an inaccurate, fictionalized account of famed...
TV & Videostheplaylist.net

‘Halston’: Ewan McGregor Stars In A Cookie-Cutter JC Penney-Esque Fashion Mini-Series; Mass-Produced & Devoid Of Identity [Review]

If ’70s fashion designer Halston is a creation, a persona, an idea of a person (one with taste), one that eventually gets watered down and then wisps away under the thumb of mass marketing beyond its initial couture means and origins, “Halston,” the glorified SparksNotes posing as prestige mini-series of the rise and fall of the fashion icon created by Sharr White and executive produced by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan is similarly hollow to the mass-marketed garbage he peddled in the ‘80. Like the idea of the idea of a person, too opaque to be mystical, too schematic to be visceral, too broad to be remotely human, Netflix’s “Halston” series is superficial. At least when the designer’s clothes flopped, whether fitting ill on a model or structured unwisely, there was an impression of purpose and a clarity of intent. After five episodes, nothing in the series shimmers. Any attempt to rehabilitate or revive the mononymous fashion artist’s name via the passionless dramatic info dump about Halton’s highs and (frankly) mostly lows is left in tatters.
Designers & Collectionsrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

'Halston' dresses up Ewan McGregor as the fashion icon in an era of excess

"Halston" follows the familiar rise-and-fall structure of cinematic biographies — think "Citizen Kane," only with more sex, better clothes and disco. Yet what really defines this style-over-substance miniseries, other than Ewan McGregor's no-holds-barred performance, are its insights regarding the tension between art and commerce. Spanning three decades in the designer's...
Beauty & FashionVanity Fair

Inside Halston and Liza Minnelli’s Moving, Real-Life Friendship

Halston and Liza Minnelli were inseparable in the 1970s and most of the ’80s—he in all-black ensembles and sunglasses, she in his shimmering designs. There they were, smiling and dancing inside Studio 54; smoking long cigarettes in V.I.P. banquettes and striking poses at gala premieres; even holding hands at Andy Warhol’s memorial service. Dazzling, dominant talents in their respective creative fields, Halston and Minnelli synched almost immediately.
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

'Halston' Is a Flat, Empty Provocation: TV Review

Halston, the mononymous designer whose peak fame dovetailed with the celebrity whirl of Studio 54-era New York, rose thanks to his originality and coasted thanks to his willingness to be duplicated. In the new Netflix limited series, also called “Halston,” we see, at first, Ewan McGregor’s gleeful realization at just how much money he can make stamping his name on inferior product; later, he realizes the fees he’s collected came at the price of his artistic soul. “You are not Halston anymore,” an intimate informs him, as the loss of his autonomy sinks in, suddenly and all at once. “They are.”
Vogue Magazine

The Real Story Behind Netflix’s Halston

Viewers who have lamented the lack of a fabulously chic, binge-worthy new series in the wake of 2020’s The Queen’s Gambit have a brand-new hit to look forward to this spring. Halston—a five-part biopic from Ryan Murphy—lands on May 14, spilling the larger-than-life story of Roy Halston Frowick (known mononymously as Halston, the man who changed American fashion forever) onto our small screens. Ewan McGregor plays the title role, flanked by “Halstonettes” Krysta Rodriguez (as Liza Minnelli) and Rebecca Dayan (Elsa Peretti). If you haven’t already watched the throbbing trailer, here it is in all of its bedazzling, F-bomb-dropping glory.
Designers & CollectionsVulture

Halston Premiere Recap: Brand Awareness

It seems inevitable that reviews for Halston, the new Netflix biopic about the eponymous fashion designer, will end up comparing the career of its subject to that of its most famous executive producer: Ryan Murphy. Although this miniseries is created by playwright Sharr White and based on author Steven Gaines’s biography Simply Halston, it comes as part of Murphy’s ridiculously large Netflix deal. And at this stage of his career, simply saying the name “Ryan Murphy” means something. The shows he has produced (with others) for FX like Nip/Tuck, American Horror Story, and Pose helped TV fans come to associate his name with boundary-pushing and the promise of a you-ain’t-seen-nothing-like-it story. Teen dramedies like the WB’s Popular and Fox’s Glee trafficked in the sardonic and gave that genre more bite.
TV & Videoscgmagonline.com

Halston Miniseries Review

Roy Halston Frowick (better known as just Halston) was an icon of American fashion. He helped shape the 60s and 70s look, was known for countless styles, including the iconic Jackie O pillbox hat, and now a new series on Netflix from Ryan Murphy. Oozing style and flash, this new miniseries takes on the enigmatic designer in a five-part series that manages to feel rushed and slow at the same time.
MusicComing Soon!

Listen to an Exclusive Track From the Netflix Limited Series Halston

Netflix’s Halston, about the legendary fashion designer, played by Ewan McGregor, is set to premiere globally on the streaming platform on Friday, May 14, but Lakeshore Records has decided to give audiences a little taste of what we can expect from the limited series via an exclusive clip from Nathan Barr’s original score, titled “The End.” You can check out the track in the player below.
TV & VideosRochester Sentinel

Ewan McGregor as ‘Halston’ & More True Stories to Stream on Netflix

Never heard of Roy Frowick? You may know the Iowa native by his middle name, Halston, the famed designer who revolutionized fashion and became as big as the stars he dressed. This limited series from Ryan Murphy, starring Ewan McGregor (above, with Krysta Rodriguez, who plays pal Liza Minnelli), chronicles his career in the 1970 and ’80s through the dark days before his death in 1990. Exec producer Daniel Minahan, who also directed, calls the rise and fall “the most classic American story.”
Beauty & FashionThe Independent

Halston review: Ryan Murphy reins it in to tailor elegant fashion biopic with Ewan McGregor

The mononymous fashion designer Halston had Botticelli’s eye for beauty and Boris Johnson’s head for numbers. He made his name in 1961 by designing the pillbox hat Jackie O wore to John F Kennedy’s inauguration and went on to redefine American style with his clean, minimalist designs. Then, at the height of his fame, he lost control of his fashion house and even his own name thanks to a string of terrible business decisions and his lavish personal spending. At least all that money didn’t go to waste though: it did buy an absolutely tremendous amount of cocaine and orchids.
TV & VideosVice

Halston’s family are coming for Netflix’s new show about the late designer

The relatives of Roy ‘Halston’ Frowick have dubbed the new Netflix miniseries from Ryan Murphy “an inaccurate, fictionalized account” of the late American fashion designer’s life. “The HALSTON Archives and Family were not consulted on the upcoming Netflix series involving an inaccurate, fictionalized account of famed fashion designer, ‘Halston’”, a...
Beauty & FashionHuffingtonPost

'Halston' Trailer Has Ewan McGregor As ’70s Fashion Icon Battling Fame, Addiction

Ewan McGregor personifies the glamor and grit of Studio 54-era New York in Netflix’s “Halston,” as evidenced by a new trailer. The limited series, executive-produced by Ryan Murphy, depicts the life of Roy Halston Frowick (McGregor), who dominated the fashion world as designer Halston in the late 1970s and early ’80s. Based on the 1991 book “Simply Halston: The Untold Story,” the show follows the global impresario “as he leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire that’s synonymous with luxury, sex, status and fame,” according to press notes.
CelebritiesDecider

‘Halston’ True Story: Who Were Liza Minnelli, Elsa Peretti, and John David Ridge?

Your 'Halston' Binge Isn't Complete Until You've Seen Him Humiliated on 'Love Boat'. Slip on some slick shades: Ryan Murphy‘s new fashion series, Halston, has landed on Netflix. Full of gorgeous red dresses, fantastic ’70s tunes, and Liza Minnelli performances, Halston is the perfect weekend series for anyone interested in learning more about the fashion world. And it’s based on Halston’s true story, of course — so, it’s definitely best to learn about the real cast before diving in.