newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Loveland, CO

Associated Veterans of Loveland to dedicate new building mural Saturday

By Austin Fleskes
ReporterHerald.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Associated Veterans of Loveland will honor their new building mural Saturday, a mural that is meant to honor the very veterans who spend time inside the building. Fort Collins artist Werner Schreiber painted the multi-panel mural. Each panel along the exterior of the building at 305 S. Cleveland Ave. illustrates different wars America has taken part in, ranging from World War I to the present day, and the soldiers who fought in them.

www.reporterherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loveland, CO
Entertainment
City
Loveland, CO
Loveland, CO
Government
City
Fort Collins, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Entertainment
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Fort Collins, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murals#Veterans Of Foreign Wars#Veterans Day#Art#War Veterans#Cleveland#Present Day#Soldiers#Commander#America#World War I#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Loveland, COReporterHerald.com

From the archives: Loveland students tickle the ivories

In May 1985, Loveland piano students auditioned for the National Guild of Piano Teachers. The students studied under Diane Peterson, Diana Miller, Barbara Engelhardt, Susan Wood, Liz Van Abbema, Mildred Sabin and Carolyn Orman. One student audition was featured in a photo in the Reporter-Herald on May 10, 1985.
Colorado StatePosted by
97.3 KBCO

Longmont Museum Exhibit Brings Rare Masterpieces To Colorado

The "Enduring Impressions" exhibit at the Longmont Museum is bringing rare artwork to the Colorado suburbs. The exhibit features artists like Degas, Monet, Pissarro, and their printmaker George William Thornley. The works featured in the exhibit come from the Collection of Drs. Morton and Tobia Mower. The Denver collectors have...
Fort Collins, COPosted by
northfortynews

NOCO Institution: Avogadro’s Number Adds Up

Writing about Avogadro’s Number this week is more than just a recommendation — it’s a personal thing. I have celebrated important dates there, filled up with good food in the restaurant, and have seen some hot nights of live music in the showroom. The first sandwich I ate when I...
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Iconic Colorado railway to reopen on fourteener this week after $100 million in repairs

Making its first climb up 'America's Mountain' in 1891, The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway is set to start rolling once again after an extended closure followed a suspension of operations in October, 2017. While there were questions of whether or not the train would ever reopen at the time of closure, a necessary $100 million renovation project gave the train new life.
Colorado Statethemtnear.com

Discover Colorado: Lovely Lily Lake

Omayra Acevedo, Rocky Mountain National Park. The breeze was gently blowing, and after a very long and challenging week, I grabbed a cocktail and stood at the front screen door to inhale the crisp mountain air. Sunshine on My Shoulders was playing in the background and visions of hiking in the Colorado summer sun took a hold of me. I could feel myself smirk and reflect back on all of my adventures. Especially the ones in our colorful state. In case you’re new to my columns or have forgotten, I have a slight obsession with our Rocky Mountains.
Fort Collins, COPosted by
Power 102.9 NoCo

5 Stores in Fort Collins, Loveland and Greeley That Don’t Require Masks

If you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you can un-mask indoors in a handful of large retailers in Northern Colorado, as of Monday, May 17, 2021. Denver7 reported that Governor Polis dropped the State of Colorado's mask requirement, and we now have a mask 'suggestion' for those who are not fully vaccinated (businesses can still decide whether masks are required inside, and Polis asked that Coloradans please respect that). But, if you're vaxed up and ready to un-mask, here you go.
Loveland, COReporterHerald.com

This week in Loveland history for May 16-22, 2021

House of Neighborly Service marked its 50th anniversary. Representatives of the nonprofit said it had helped 21,000 people in 2010. Loveland High School junior Jennifer Weissman became the first female from the city to win a state tennis championship. California artist Enrique Chagoya was putting finishing touches on a portrait...
Larimer County, COEstes Park Trail Gazette

Realities ride is back

The future of events in the summer of 2021 has been a topic of conversation for quite some time. In a time of uncertainty, the Northern Colorado community can be certain that the Realities Ride & Rally fundraising event will happen. Motorcycle enthusiasts and Realities supporters will ride again on Sunday, May 30.
Loveland, COWestword

Arise Moves to an Organic Farm and Weighs a 2021 In-Person Festival

In 2020, Arise Music Festival lost its longtime home at Loveland's Sunrise Ranch and its odd relationship with the Emissaries of Divine Light, the fringe spiritual group that ran the space. Longtime producers Tierro Lee and Paul Bassis split with fellow producer Luke Comer, who tried to move the fest north of Park Creek Reservoir, between the small towns of Buckeye and Livermore in Larimer County. But that deal fell through when the Larimer County Commissioners refused to approve the site for a music festival.
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Palisade High Releases Endangered Native Fish Into Colorado River

The Palisade High School Fish Hatchery released their first school of endangered native fish, razorback suckers, into the Colorado River. After years of planning and raising money, Palisade High School broke ground on their new fish hatchery on April 2, 2019, and by August 2020, their hatchery was up and running. The high school turned a storage building into a fish sanctuary with three 230-gallon tanks with 150 fish in each tank.
Loveland, COPosted by
KGAB AM 650

New Tesla Facility In Loveland Slated To Open In July

A commercial real estate manager in Miami has officially bought over the former Davidson-Gebhardt Chevrolet dealership in Loveland late last week for a little over $10.44 million as the site is prepped to reopen as a maintenance facility for Tesla vehicles. According to the Loveland-Reporter Herald, Miami Spaces LLC president...
Colorado State9News

Colorado dog will be the face of Budweiser’s holiday cans

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A handsome Saint Bernard from Morrison has outlasted more than 100,000 submissions to be the face of Budweiser's holiday cans later this year. Wilson, a 1-year-old Saint Bernard, has been named winner of the nationwide Pupweiser casting call by Budweiser. Wilson, who sported a wreath collar...
Loveland, COPosted by
Power 102.9 NoCo

Longtime 3-D Mural in Downtown Loveland Coming Down

In late 2009, Sheldon James painted a three-dimensional mural just off the corner of 5th Street in Cleveland in Downtown Loveland. After over 10 years, it's coming down. I remember when this mural first went up; it was very cool. A unique piece of art in Downtown Loveland. At the time, it was on the side of the Loveland Community Health Center.
ReporterHerald.com

Loveland Faith Briefs: Food donation, worship services

News of events at Loveland-area churches. Latter-day Saints make 40,000-pound donation to Food Bank for Larimer County. Volunteers at Food Bank for Larimer County spent Wednesday morning unloading dozens of boxes filled with peanut butter, mashed potatoes, salsa and other items, totaling about 40,000 pounds of nonperishable food. “There’s a...