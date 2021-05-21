Associated Veterans of Loveland to dedicate new building mural Saturday
The Associated Veterans of Loveland will honor their new building mural Saturday, a mural that is meant to honor the very veterans who spend time inside the building. Fort Collins artist Werner Schreiber painted the multi-panel mural. Each panel along the exterior of the building at 305 S. Cleveland Ave. illustrates different wars America has taken part in, ranging from World War I to the present day, and the soldiers who fought in them.www.reporterherald.com