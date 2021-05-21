newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

'I feel free:' Positive emotions come with COVID-19 vaccination

Posted by 
Portland, Oregon
Portland, Oregon
 4 days ago

It seems that everyone has a vaccine story. This collection of portraits and quotes are a way to celebrate and be witness to some recent moments at the City of Portland drive-through vaccination clinic in Northeast Portland.

Find more information about free shots at Multnomah County's website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yk6Fq_0a7Ve13800

Estoy feliz porque siento que el virus es un asesino invisible y al ponerme la vacuna siento que vuelvo a la vida.

“I feel this coronavirus is an invisible enemy. I feel happy and safe because life is beautiful for me and I feel alive after I got vaccinated.”

Romeo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47p8ZH_0a7Ve13800

“I got my COVID vaccine today. I feel thankful because not everyone in the world has access to the vaccines easily and this event was extremely well-run. I feel thankful that me and my family will be protected now.”

Alison

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1npW9q_0a7Ve13800

“I got my second vaccine of COVID-19 and I feel good! I feel good because I feel protected and I can protect others as well.”

Aan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IshoN_0a7Ve13800

"Xin chào tất cả Quý vị, Tôi là Thi Luong và tôi đã được chích ngừa vaccine covid, cảm thấy rất an toàn, rất là thoải mái khi mình đi ra ngoài, thành ra tất cả mọi người tôi xin khuyên chích ngừa vaccine covid nhe Cảm ơn Quý vị."

“I got the vaccine. I feel safe, I feel comfortable when I go out. So please, everybody, please get the vaccine. Thank you.”

Thi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kS1xo_0a7Ve13800

“I feel fantastic, blessed and highly favored because I know there’s a pandemic going on and I just want to try to fight it the best way I know how. I think receiving the vaccine is the best way to fight it.”

Chris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DXjKd_0a7Ve13800

"Я получила мою прививку, обе дозы. И я себя прекрасно чувствую! Я думаю, что это очень важно для защиты моих друзей, моей семьи и вообще людей. Спасибо!"

"I got my vaccination and I feel excellent because I think it is important and I want to protect my community and my family. Thank you!"

Katerina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WVVDt_0a7Ve13800

"Recibí mi vacuna y me siento muy bien porque me va ayudar mucho para tener una vida mejor. Y me siento mas recuperable, muy sano – y es bueno que toda la gente se la ponga."

"I got my vaccine and I feel very good because it's going to help me a lot to have a better life. And, I feel more recovered, very healthy – and it's good that all people get (the vaccine)."

– Juan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t2Zw9_0a7Ve13800

“I got my vaccination number two so, I feel awesome. Now, I would have put 'phantasmagorical' there, but I didn’t know how to spell it. So there you go! I feel awesome just for the opportunity to maybe help others feel confident to do the same, because that’s how we get past this and move on.”

Shawn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h3bW3_0a7Ve13800

"因为我关心我的群体, 我已经接种了疫苗, 我感到顶呱呱."

“Because I care about my community, I got my COVID-19 vaccine and I feel excellent.”

"Tại vì tiêm chủng là một điều đúng đắn, tôi đã được tiêm chít vắc-xin và tôi cảm thấy tuyệt vời ông mặt trời."

“Because it is the right thing to do, I got my COVID-19 vaccine and I feel great.”

– Jay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eznUc_0a7Ve13800

“Today I got my COVID-19 vaccination and I feel beyond grateful, because these people are volunteering and giving up their time to make sure that I can get what I need and that our community can go back to normal life. And I'm completely overwhelmed with gratitude for the government who has worked to get us to this point, for the scientific researchers, everybody who's been involved. It's been an enormous effort.”

Emma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ozRPL_0a7Ve13800

“Me siento segura por que recibí la vacuna del COVID 19. Por que quiero proteger a mi y a mi familia.”

“I feel safe I got the vaccination, because in the future I can protect myself and my family.”

Thalia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yjhV2_0a7Ve13800

"I feel included, because at first it was so difficult to get the shot. Everybody had to go online – at one time, I didn't know if I was ever going to get the shot, and I feel grateful because I got the shot. I'm going to go home and write down the guy's name who gave me the second dose. I wrote down the person's name who gave me the first dose, because it's that important to me that I'm going to remember their names. This is a big deal to me. It's a big deal."

Robert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cRhSW_0a7Ve13800

“I chose to get vaccinated with the COVID vaccine because by doing so I feel better to protect my family, to protect my co-workers and myself. When I got it, I felt a little sore in my arm, a little tired, but that was it. Now I feel secure and protected.”

Idelisa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s1IJh_0a7Ve13800

"你好！我的名字叫鈺涵，接種了疫苗之後，我感覺比較安全."

“After I got my vaccine, I feel safe.”

Yuhan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QVoXq_0a7Ve13800

"I got vaccinated and it made me feel free. I could all of a sudden start to imagine that I was going to get to hug my grandkids, that I could travel again, that I could go visit with friends and do things I haven't done for a year and a half. It made me feel free and I have the hope of freedom to come."

Anne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pDFaq_0a7Ve13800

“I am going on 90, not quite there, but I feel lucky that I'm able to take this shot and maybe last a couple more years. I'm just happy that I see so many people out taking their shots and thinking about other people. That's what it's all about.”

Barbara

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yYZMN_0a7Ve13800

I got the COVID-19 vaccine – I'm free, COVID-19 can't catch me anymore.

Yan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jMeG7_0a7Ve13800

“I just got my second vaccine and I feel relieved. Now I can spend a little bit more time outside without a mask on and be around my family without concerns of possibly getting my parents sick and maybe getting back to normal.”

Lisa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ss3vy_0a7Ve13800

“I am fully vaccinated and I feel great. I don’t have any reactions. Now I feel I am more confident to be outside in the public and not be afraid anymore.”

Tonya

Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon

40
Followers
345
Post
63
Views
ABOUT

Portland is the largest and most populous city in the U.S. state of Oregon and the seat of Multnomah County. It is a major port in the Willamette Valley region of the Pacific Northwest, at the confluence of the Willamette and Columbia rivers in Northwestern Oregon. As of 2019, Portland had an estimated population of 654,741,

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Oregon Vaccines
Portland, OR
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Coronavirus
Local
Oregon Health
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
Portland, OR
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#I Feel Free#Emotions#Normal Life#Important Things#Beautiful Things#Online Life#Estoy#Covid#T I L#To N#Recib Mi Vacuna#T I#Mi Y#Idelisa#Vaccination Clinic#Happy#Gratitude#Friends#Moments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Davis, CADavis Enterprise

Bob Dunning: Feels like a free-for-all is coming

As I understand it, even the Lone Ranger has taken off his mask. Free at last, free at last, thank God Almighty we’re free to shed the mask. This, directly from CDC headquarters: “Update that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting.”
Birmingham, ALwvtm13.com

COVID-19 Q&A: Do I need to be vaccinated if I've had COVID-19?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — WVTM 13 is working with health experts to get you the facts on any questions you may have related to the COVID-19 vaccines. In this segment, a viewer asks WVTM 13's Ian Reitz two questions: Do those who have already had COVID-19 need to be vaccinated and should those who felt sick after receiving the first vaccine dose go back for the second dose?
Greeley, COThe Tribune

Free COVID-19 vaccines available without appointment in Greeley

St. Benedict Health and Healing Ministry is partnering with Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity to provide free COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday. Residents can access the free mobile clinic — which was paid for through a partnership with Habitat for Humanity — without an appointment from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The clinic will be at the Habitat for Humanity Re-Store, 2400 29th St., in Greeley.
YogaPosted by
TheMighty

Challenging Mental Health Stigma as Someone With Chronic Depression

It’s Mental Health Awareness Week again, so it’s time for me to get on my annual soapbox because unless we have this conversation, the stigma will never end, and there are so, so many of us who wrestle with these issues and deserve to be heard and seen. I have struggled with major depressive disorder (MDD) for many years. I also live with debilitating chronic pain, which compounds the depression. I take my meds. I go to therapy. I meditate and do yoga most every day. I do all the things you are “supposed to do” to get better, but for some of us, this will be a lifelong battle regardless.
HealthPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

8 Surprisingly Easy Ways to De-Stress at Home, From a Longevity Doctor

Constant stress can gradually chip away at our health, creating inflammation in the body that ultimately leads to disease if we are not able to alleviate it. Every year, 120,000 people die of stress-related conditions, such as heart attack, high blood pressure, stroke, diabetes, and depression, according to the NIH, but this doctor believes we are each capable of avoiding these complications if we have the right tools and strategies. Here he shares his helpful tips to help you de-stress, avoid negatives emotions, and live a longer, happier life.
Fitnessraillynews.com

19 Basic Benefits of Physical Therapy After Covid-5 Disease

In individuals who have had coronavirus, neurological involvement may be observed, while milder symptoms such as fatigue, muscle and joint pain can be seen. These symptoms adversely affect the person's life after the patient has recovered. In particular, lung involvement causes patients to get tired quickly and reduce respiratory capacity. In this case, patients should have physical therapy as early as possible. Istanbul Rumeli University Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Department Assistant Professor Özden Baskan gave information about the requirements and benefits of physical therapy in individuals who have had coronavirus.
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Lockdowns Improved Symptoms for People With IBS

MONDAY, May 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- People with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) had milder symptoms during the COVID-19 lockdown, possibly due to reduced stress levels and more control over their diet, Argentine researchers report. "We think the results have something to do with people staying at home," said study...
Swimming & SurfingStab Magazine

The Legitimacy Of Surfing As A Mental Health Therapy

As surfers, we are blessed to have an outlet that channels our headnoise productively. We intuitively understand that surfing is therapeutic. The shoreline represents a bullshit barrier where the cacophony of politics and drama is drowned out by the brine. The body becomes weightless, the mind’s tension is eased and we step into a new world where the challenges of everyday existence are momentarily forgotten.
Women's HealthCosmos

I’m pregnant. Should I get a COVID-19 vaccine?

Getting any type of vaccination is a big decision when pregnant – but the more data we have the better informed we can be. Unfortunately, around 75% of COVID-19 vaccine trials have excluded pregnant people, precluding them from the potentially life-saving benefits of vaccination. Because they were not part of clinical trials, there is not enough evidence around their safety and efficacy, which heavily impacts the decision to receive a vaccine.
Drinkscrarydrug.com

Just 1 in 10 People With Alcohol Problems Get Treatment

MONDAY, May 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Americans with drinking problems are rarely referred for treatment, even though most say a doctor has asked about their alcohol use, a new study finds. The study is not the first to uncover low rates of treatment for alcohol use disorders (AUDs) --...
Healthdocwirenews.com

Distinguishing the Diagnosis and Management of Sleep Disturbance and Sleep Disorders in Multiple Sclerosis

Nurs Clin North Am. 2021 Jun;56(2):157-174. doi: 10.1016/j.cnur.2021.02.001. Sleep is a critical issue for quality of life, cognition, and safety among patients with MS. Sleep disturbances from poor sleep hygiene, and multiple sclerosis symptomology, sleep disorders are prevalent; yet evaluation of sleep and screening of sleep disorders are inconsistent. This article presents commonly observed sleep disturbances and disorders, appropriate screening and diagnostic considerations, and management options. Nurses providing care for patients with MS must recognize sleep as an important component in care planning. A comprehensive sleep history and appropriate screening instruments should be incorporated into initial and ongoing assessments, with referral to sleep medicine providers as indicated.
Cook County, ILChicago Tribune

Column: After a year of COVID-19 isolation, I can’t help but feel a bit envious of those productive millennials

Here’s what my friend Seth sent me via email at 11:48, which meant I saw it as my coffee was brewing. If you thought that you used your COVID isolation time in a productive way, think again and consider Georg Telemann. Telemann, a contemporary of Bach, lived to be 86 and wrote well over 3,000 pieces of music. He wrote 1,700 cantatas, 125 orchestral suites, 125 concertos, 40 quartets, 130 trios, 80 solos, 250 keyboard pieces and 50 operas.
Diseases & Treatmentsthevitaminherbalstore.com

5 Important Reasons to Relieve and Prevent Thyroid Disorder

Medical studies have been done to determine what causes thyroid disorder. This article shines a light on many new factors that are responsible for the causation of thyroid disorder. Learn the most important thing you can do to relieve and prevent thyroid disorder. It is probably not what you think.
Mental Healthcalmsage.com

Self Care Addiction: Can Someone Be Addicted To Self Help?

Self help can be a powerful way to de-stress yourself, energise the mind and grow personally. Despite preaching self care activities and knowing its importance for better mental health, understand that it can take a form of self care addiction and may even show considerable problems in one’s personal life.