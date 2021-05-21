'I feel free:' Positive emotions come with COVID-19 vaccination

It seems that everyone has a vaccine story. This collection of portraits and quotes are a way to celebrate and be witness to some recent moments at the City of Portland drive-through vaccination clinic in Northeast Portland.

Find more information about free shots at Multnomah County's website.

“Estoy feliz porque siento que el virus es un asesino invisible y al ponerme la vacuna siento que vuelvo a la vida.”

“I feel this coronavirus is an invisible enemy. I feel happy and safe because life is beautiful for me and I feel alive after I got vaccinated.”

– Romeo

“I got my COVID vaccine today. I feel thankful because not everyone in the world has access to the vaccines easily and this event was extremely well-run. I feel thankful that me and my family will be protected now.”

– Alison

“I got my second vaccine of COVID-19 and I feel good! I feel good because I feel protected and I can protect others as well.”

– Aan

"Xin chào tất cả Quý vị, Tôi là Thi Luong và tôi đã được chích ngừa vaccine covid, cảm thấy rất an toàn, rất là thoải mái khi mình đi ra ngoài, thành ra tất cả mọi người tôi xin khuyên chích ngừa vaccine covid nhe Cảm ơn Quý vị."

“I got the vaccine. I feel safe, I feel comfortable when I go out. So please, everybody, please get the vaccine. Thank you.”

– Thi

“I feel fantastic, blessed and highly favored – because I know there’s a pandemic going on and I just want to try to fight it the best way I know how. I think receiving the vaccine is the best way to fight it.”

– Chris

"Я получила мою прививку, обе дозы. И я себя прекрасно чувствую! Я думаю, что это очень важно для защиты моих друзей, моей семьи и вообще людей. Спасибо!"

"I got my vaccination and I feel excellent because I think it is important and I want to protect my community and my family. Thank you!"

– Katerina

"Recibí mi vacuna y me siento muy bien porque me va ayudar mucho para tener una vida mejor. Y me siento mas recuperable, muy sano – y es bueno que toda la gente se la ponga."

"I got my vaccine and I feel very good because it's going to help me a lot to have a better life. And, I feel more recovered, very healthy – and it's good that all people get (the vaccine)."

– Juan

“I got my vaccination – number two – so, I feel awesome. Now, I would have put 'phantasmagorical' there, but I didn’t know how to spell it. So there you go! I feel awesome – just for the opportunity to maybe help others feel confident to do the same, because that’s how we get past this and move on.”

– Shawn

"因为我关心我的群体, 我已经接种了疫苗, 我感到顶呱呱."

“Because I care about my community, I got my COVID-19 vaccine and I feel excellent.”

"Tại vì tiêm chủng là một điều đúng đắn, tôi đã được tiêm chít vắc-xin và tôi cảm thấy tuyệt vời ông mặt trời."

“Because it is the right thing to do, I got my COVID-19 vaccine and I feel great.”

– Jay

“Today I got my COVID-19 vaccination and I feel beyond grateful, because these people are volunteering and giving up their time to make sure that I can get what I need and that our community can go back to normal life. And I'm completely overwhelmed with gratitude for the government who has worked to get us to this point, for the scientific researchers, everybody who's been involved. It's been an enormous effort.”

– Emma

“Me siento segura por que recibí la vacuna del COVID 19. Por que quiero proteger a mi y a mi familia.”

“I feel safe – I got the vaccination, because in the future I can protect myself and my family.”

– Thalia

"I feel included, because at first it was so difficult to get the shot. Everybody had to go online – at one time, I didn't know if I was ever going to get the shot, and I feel grateful because I got the shot. I'm going to go home and write down the guy's name who gave me the second dose. I wrote down the person's name who gave me the first dose, because it's that important to me that I'm going to remember their names. This is a big deal to me. It's a big deal."

– Robert

“I chose to get vaccinated with the COVID vaccine because by doing so I feel better to protect my family, to protect my co-workers and myself. When I got it, I felt a little sore in my arm, a little tired, but that was it. Now I feel secure and protected.”

– Idelisa

"你好！我的名字叫鈺涵，接種了疫苗之後，我感覺比較安全."

“After I got my vaccine, I feel safe.”

– Yuhan

"I got vaccinated and it made me feel free. I could all of a sudden start to imagine that I was going to get to hug my grandkids, that I could travel again, that I could go visit with friends and do things I haven't done for a year and a half. It made me feel free and I have the hope of freedom to come."

– Anne

“I am going on 90, not quite there, but I feel lucky that I'm able to take this shot and maybe last a couple more years. I'm just happy that I see so many people out taking their shots and thinking about other people. That's what it's all about.”

– Barbara

“I got the COVID-19 vaccine – I'm free, COVID-19 can't catch me anymore.”

– Yan

“I just got my second vaccine and I feel relieved. Now I can spend a little bit more time outside without a mask on and be around my family without concerns of possibly getting my parents sick and maybe getting back to normal.”

– Lisa

“I am fully vaccinated and I feel great. I don’t have any reactions. Now I feel I am more confident to be outside in the public and not be afraid anymore.”

– Tonya