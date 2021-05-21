Temple Council opposes Oncor rate hikes

The city of Temple joined other cities around the state Thursday in standing against rate hikes for Oncor Energy Delivery customers. The City Council voted in line with other cities served by the utility company to reject the proposed rate increase of $97.8 million across all customers. The request for a vote in opposition came from the Steering Committee of Cities Served by Oncor, an organization of more than 140 cities that includes Temple, Belton, Killeen and Waco as members.