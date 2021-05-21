newsbreak-logo
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin teacher placed on leave after TikTok video shows her calling unmasked student 'dummy' and a 'jerk'

Daily Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Wisconsin teacher has been placed on leave following an argument with a student where she can be heard calling him a "dummy" and a "jerk." In a video clip later posted on TikTok, the student is seen with his mask below his chin as the teacher calls him "one of the most disrespectful" students she has met and later tells him she doesn't want to "get sick and die."

www.wisconsinrapidstribune.com
