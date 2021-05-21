Wisconsin teacher placed on leave after TikTok video shows her calling unmasked student 'dummy' and a 'jerk'

A Wisconsin high school teacher seen berating a vaccinated, 17-year-old student for taking off his mask while eating inside the classroom, has led to an investigation.The Poynette High School has placed the teacher on administrative leave and opened an investigation after the incident was caught on camera.The video clips posted on TikTok show the teacher yelling at the student for not wearing a mask even though he was vaccinated. She appears to insult him by saying people don’t like him.“I don’t care if you’re vaccinated, you little dink. I don’t want to get sick and die. There’s other people you...