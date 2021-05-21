Marcia Anderson made history as Army's first Black, female major general. Up next, the Packers boardroom.

GREEN BAY – Marcia Anderson will bring a wide range of skills to the Green Bay Packers executive committee if her nomination is approved in August. Anderson is retired as the clerk of court for the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Wisconsin and a retired U.S. Army major general. She will be the first African American — not to mention the first major general — to serve on the organization's top governing board. Anderson was elected a Packers director in 2016.