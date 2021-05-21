newsbreak-logo
California mayor resigns after sexual assault allegation by reality star in Palm Beach

By The Associated Press
cbs12.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWINDSOR, Calif. (AP) — After refusing to quit for more than a month, the mayor of a California wine country town who has been accused of sexual assault by nine women has resigned from the job. In a statement addressed to residents of the town of Windsor, Dominic Foppoli continued...

