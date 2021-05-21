newsbreak-logo
Woman arrested in Mesa on suspicion of starting several fires

PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 1 day ago

(Sean Gallup / Getty Images)

(MESA, Ariz.) A woman was arrested on suspicion of arson after authorities said she started multiple fires in Mesa, ABC 15 reported.

Court paperwork claimed that officers with the Mesa Police Department responded to the area of 82nd Street and University Drive on reports of a fire around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Witnesses reported seeing a woman lighting desert brush on fire.

The woman, identified as 28-year-old Amanda Calimeri, was allegedly lighting fires in the area. Court documents stated that Calimeri was lighting multiple fires on the property before authorities arrived.

Calimeri allegedly told an officer that she intentionally started multiple fires.

The Mesa Fire Department put out seven separate fires.

Calimeri was arrested and was charged with seven counts relating to arson.

Information on why Calimeri started the fires was not immediately available.

