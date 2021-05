In today’s fast paced world, board directors and CEOs have to ensure they are keeping in tune with the fast changing realities of business. In reviewing over 200 board of director compositions on the Fortune 1000, many of them do not have sufficient technology depth and knowledge expertise. The majority have operations knowledge particular in finance, legal and have often held a CEO or high profiled leadership role in a prior company. The major of larger companies all have a technology strategy and risk committee working with their CIO and Cybersecurity or Risk officers, but if you look across the broader board director skill knowledge on the depth of AI and digital transformation leadership skills and solid execution experiences, you will find less relevant and current knowledge know-how.