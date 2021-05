CHESHIRE — The Cheshire softball team continued its undefeated season Wednesday, defeating Lyman Hall 5-3 in a SCC crossover game at home. Just a day after their 3-0 victory in East Haven, the 14-0 Rams came back home and used a four-run fifth inning that would prove enough to win the game against a Trojans’ squad that mounted a much stronger effort than when these two teams met in Wallingford just over two weeks ago.