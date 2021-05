The Summit High School varsity girls lacrosse team dropped to 0-2 on the season in a 14-4 home loss to Eagle Valley Tuesday, May 11. The Tigers scored four goals on 14 shots in a game where they responded in the second half after the Devils dominated the first half. The Tigers struggled to win possession at the faceoff X, getting shutout at midfield through the first half. The lack of success on the draws enabled the Devils to build a lead with the vast majority of possession.