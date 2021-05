Des Moines is officially skate city this weekend as athletes from across the globe travel here for the Dew Tour.Why it matters: This is the first time skateboarding will be in the Olympics, and Des Moines gets to be a part of that history since the Dew Tour is the only U.S. qualifying event. The state of play: It could draw up to $4 million in tourism as restaurants, hotels and stores say they're seeing an uptick in traffic, according to the Register.And if you're looking for tickets ... good luck. We recommend grabbing a blanket and seeing if you...