TV Host Tells Meghan Markle’s Childhood Boyfriend He’s the ‘One That Got Away’
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex‘s interview with Oprah Winfrey is still a hot topic among royal watchers. Morning show TV host Lorraine Kelly decided to interview the former Suits star’s ex-boyfriend and got his take on what Meghan had to say about her life as a senior royal. However, viewers were a little surprised when Kelly said that she thought the duchess’s childhood beau was “the one that got away.”www.cheatsheet.com