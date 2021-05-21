Outdoor notebook

newsbreak-logo
Ft. Gibson: May 17. Elevation above normal, water 68 and less than 1 ft. of visibility. Crappie good on grubs, jigs and minnows around docks, main lake, riprap, shallows and shorelines. Blue catfish fair on live shad in the main lake, around points and shallows. Green sunfish fair on caddis flies, crickets, tube jigs and worms around docks. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Illinois State
Eufaula, OK
Muskogee County, OK
Alabama State
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Jenks, OK
