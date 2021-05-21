Gardening columnist Adrian Higgins on clematis, diseased oaks and alternative lawn ideas
Washington Post gardening columnist Adrian Higgins answered questions recently in an online chat. Here is an edited excerpt. A: The mailbox is the stake. The problem is it's too low for many old fashioned varieties. But many of the newer varieties and especially those developed for container use are perfect for such a place. Raymond Evison has produced a number of such superior varieties and his website lists retail sources by state (raymondevisonclematis.com)- generally large independent garden centers. Make sure the planting hole is generously enriched before you plant your clematis.www.darientimes.com