newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Gardening columnist Adrian Higgins on clematis, diseased oaks and alternative lawn ideas

By The Washington Post
darientimes.com
 5 days ago

Washington Post gardening columnist Adrian Higgins answered questions recently in an online chat. Here is an edited excerpt. A: The mailbox is the stake. The problem is it's too low for many old fashioned varieties. But many of the newer varieties and especially those developed for container use are perfect for such a place. Raymond Evison has produced a number of such superior varieties and his website lists retail sources by state (raymondevisonclematis.com)- generally large independent garden centers. Make sure the planting hole is generously enriched before you plant your clematis.

www.darientimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers And Plants#Lawns#Clematis#Garden Plants#North Lawn#Olive Trees#Washington Post#Chinese#Shrubs#Ornamental Grasses#Weeds#Annuals#Mulch#Yellow Flowers#Weed Seeds#Traditional Varieties#Insect Pests#Foliage#Pots#Cabbage Worms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Gardeningccr-mag.com

Simple Tips Do Wonders For Your Garden & Lawn

Your garden and lawn are your own personal Eden where you have the flexibility and control to make it your own and enjoy it. We all work to have nice places to live so the best thing to do is invest the time and energy into making it as attractive as possible.
GardeningWicked Local

The Addicted Gardener: Oak trees a keystone to our environment

In last week’s column, I related entomologist Doug Tallamy’s view on how we could improve our landscapes with native plants that will help keep the diversity of nature in balance and preserve species that have been in decline due to climate change and human interventions. This week I will focus...
Gardeningbalconygardenweb.com

22 DIY Vertical Vegetable Garden Ideas To Grow More Food

These DIY Vertical Vegetable Garden Ideas can help you save your floor space and inspire you to grow more food vertically!. You can still grow some vegetables and herbs without having a big garden: These DIY Vertical Vegetable Garden Ideas can help you create more space for your favorite edibles!
Gardeninggardeningetc.com

Cactus garden ideas: 12 ways to welcome these prickly plants into your plot

Cactus garden ideas are a great way to spruce up your home or backyard. And, as long as they're grown in the right environment, they're super easy to care for. Cacti are a type of succulent, and like all succulents, they retain moisture in their leaves. You can differentiate them from other kinds of succulents as they have special sites where spines form, called areoles. They are most suited to hot, sun-soaked, dry environments. If you live somewhere where these conditions are a given, then an outdoor cactus garden can be a very beautiful and flourishing thing. If you're somewhere which gets colder, wetter winters, or has a lot of humidity (like the UK), then indoor cactus garden ideas might be your best bet.
Gardeningbalconygardenweb.com

13 Vertical DIY Rain Gutter Garden Ideas For Small Spaces

13 DIY Gutter Garden Ideas to grow plants vertically. Perfect for small spaces, you can also use them to create privacy or for decoration!. Dress up your boring wooden fence or walls using aluminum gutters following this idea. You can grow shallow-rooted annuals, greens, herbs, and plants like nasturtiums in this setup.
GardeningWashington Post

The quiet reinvention of the clematis

About five years ago, I planted a clematis at the foot of my arbor and proceeded to forget about it. This is what is required of clematis; you plant it in fairly rich soil, you chop it back, then you let it slumber for at least two years. The gardener’s willful lack of ambition for the vine is rewarded in time. In the second summer, the flowering was scant but pretty amid the roses; in the third summer, it was upstaging the roses; and by the fourth year, it was sensational, forming a bower of violet-purple blossoms — hundreds of them — that persisted through most of the summer.
GardeningFarm and Dairy

How to water your vegetable garden

I planted my vegetable garden May 15. Two days later some of my transplanted seedlings started looking wilted, dried out and the foliage started looking a bit sun-scorched. It didn’t make any sense to me at first. I was watering the entire garden thoroughly every night after 6 p.m. using the shower setting on my hose nozzle. Some plants appeared to be in better shape than the others. The tomatoes, peppers and eggplants seemed to be relatively unphased. However, the squash, zucchini, melons, cucumbers, cabbage and broccoli were looking worse each day. Some plants shriveled up and dried out entirely.
GardeningGardenista

Gardening 101: Solomon’s Seal

As a garden designer, I am often asked to recommend plants that are foolproof, black-thumb proof, and low-maintenance. As well as beautiful, of course! A constructive conversation about real-life plant care usually follows. But if the garden under discussion happens to enjoy shade (often seen as a curse), there is a perennial that comes to the rescue, every time: Solomon’s seal checks all those boxes. Polygonatum is a shining shade garden star.
Home & GardenPopular Mechanics

The Best Fertilizer and Seed Spreaders for Your Lawn and Garden

Even if you recognize the importance of fertilizing and seeding your lawn, you may not understand how important it is to apply these products correctly. You might think you can just toss them around your yard and hope for the best, but that can easily result in a patchy and uneven lawn once they do their job. These dedicated fertilizer and seed spreaders distribute material in an even, uniform pattern, giving you the full, lush yard you’re looking for. Just make sure the product you’re using is appropriate for your specific type of grass.
Gardeninghomesandgardens.com

Sloped backyard ideas – 10 expert design solutions for a sloping garden

Admittedly, sloped backyards have a reputation for being fussy or impractical. Since their angles are often too precarious for a pool or pergola, it’s easy to let that vacant square footage go to waste. However, with a little creativity and strategic planning, a sloped property can have a lot to offer.
Gardeningthespruce.com

How to Grow and Care for Crookneck Squash (Yellow Squash)

Crookneck squash, named for the slight curves in their necks, are easy to grow in the vegetable garden. This cultivar of Cucurbita pepo, a type of summer squash, is also called yellow squash. The warm-season plants grow fast and have huge leaves with small, sticky spines and a bushy growth habit. Their yellow fruits, which form underneath the leaves, can have smooth or bumpy skins. For the best taste, pick them when they’re small and tender. The plants are so prolific, one or two are usually enough to feed a family.
Union County, NCenquirerjournal.com

Flowers: From seed to bouquet

As the saying goes, "April showers bring May flowers." We here in Union County truly live by that! With our compliant climate, farmers are able to grow a tremendous variety of fresh cut flowers for our local community. Farmers work hard to grow these fresh cut stems year-round. It takes...
Gardeningpurewow.com

How to Get in on the Getaway Garden Trend (Even If You Don’t Have a Yard)

Just like sourdough-starting and tie-dying, it seemed like everyone got in on gardening at the start of the pandemic. And like those trends, people thought it would simmer down, once vaccinations rolled out and things started opening up. But the opposite has occurred. “Those early container gardens and vegetable gardens...
Gardeninghomesandgardens.com

Front yard walkway ideas – 10 garden paths that will enhance curb appeal

At first thought, a front yard walkway is one of the most mundane aspects of any garden. While it might be necessary for traipsing your front yard, it’s not necessarily known its style. But, in reality, choosing your walkway with care can transform your front yard – and give it an extra jolt of curb appeal in the process.
Gardeningsoutheastagnet.com

Items to Cross Off the Garden To-Do List This Month

Some of the items to cross off your garden to do list this month. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. One thing you can for your roses this month is to feed the soil around them. If you’re growing potatoes and corn, hill up soil and top dress with a high nitrogen fertilizer.
GardeningVindy.com

Picking the best fertilizer for vegetables

Q: What is the absolute best fertilizer I can use on my vegetable garden this year for better plant?. A: There are many types of fertilizer on the market that will work in your vegetable garden. There is no best food as far as a product on the market. There are many right types of fertilizer that will work for your garden site and your preferred methods of application.
GardeningHGTV

Herb Garden Design Ideas

Spice up your menus with the zingy flavors of fresh herbs. You don’t need an elaborate herb garden design to work flavorful sprigs and leaves into your family’s mealtimes. Many herbs thrive — and yield stems for snipping — in containers. But if you yearn for a formal herb garden design, you won’t be disappointed. You’ll have beauty and harvest to share. Dig into some herb garden design ideas.
Gardeningcsgrid.org

Landscapers' Ideas For Garden Or Lawn Ornaments

Now, let’s examine a typical order versus a extra low carb Olive Garden order using what we all know above. Now, Olive Garden customers can order any entree in-restaurant and take residence as much as 5 meals for $5 each, ready to be heated up. They're shown so as from newest to oldest in the desk beneath. You can request a lot of the dressing if you order Olive Garden to go. You possibly can call the Olive Garden location you want to visit, or cease by the restaurant in person to make reservations. With a normal of individual attention and outstanding guest services, our achieved workers is on name 24 hours a day to attend to your each want. If you wish to renovate your bathroom and set up a freestanding tub, there are several stuff you need to consider. A 1999 Olive Garden marketing campaign promoted the restaurant as the place you'd wish to take your Italian (or Italian food-loving) family for authentic meals. 4. Roll the balls into "snakes" and place on 2 greased cookie sheets. Getting your entire concepts and plans in place all comes all the way down to imagination.