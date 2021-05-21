Friday Video from SmartPak: Steve Guerdat Shares Olympic Crisis of Conscience
As we inch ever-closer to the Olympics in August, the debate both for and against the running of the Games is heating up – and we’re starting to see some unexpected takes from athletes, too. In the wake of Canadian showjumper Eric Lamaze withdrawing himself from consideration due to his own medical concerns, Swiss superstar Steve Guerdat has spoken up about his own concerns in a short interview with AFP News Agency.eventingnation.com