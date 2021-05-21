Friday Video from SmartPak: Steve Guerdat Shares Olympic Crisis of Conscience

Valerie Loureda thinks anyone upset with her post-fight dancing are losers. Valerie Loureda doesn’t really care what the haters think and isn’t changing that sentiment anytime soon. The rising Bellator star, spoke to FanSided about the backlash she recieved after a video of her dancing after knocking out Tara Graff went viral. The video showed Loureda celebrating her win, much like any other fighter would, but haters came out of the woodwork to criticize the timing. But while there were people upset about the dance, there were many more who supported it.