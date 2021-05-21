newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Suit: Jail inmate asphyxiated while officers restrained him

By TRAVIS LOLLER - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 2 days ago

The daughter of a man who died last year in a Tennessee jail claims in a federal lawsuit that he was asphyxiated while being held on his stomach - and that one officer answered his cries he couldn’t breathe with the words, “You shouldn't be able to breathe.” Nashville station WTVF-TV posted video Thursday of the moments preceding the death of William Jennette, who was white. The video shows a group of officers holding Jennette down as he struggles. A complaint filed by Jennette's daughter says he was held prone for nearly four minutes, even after he stopped struggling. In court filings, the officers deny they acted improperly.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inmate#Jail#Federal Court#Officer#Man#Daughter#Court Filings#Nashville Station Wtvf Tv#Video#Moments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Mendocino, CAThe Mendocino Voice

Inmate attempts suicide at Mendocino Jail

UKIAH, 5/13/21 — Earlier this afternoon an inmate at the Mendocino County Jail attempted suicide by hanging, but was stopped after a man in a neighboring cell alerted guards, according to a press release release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The identity of the man was not given but he is described as a 32 year male from Covelo.
Walker County, GAWTVC

GBI investigating inmate death at Walker County Jail

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. - The Walker County Sheriff's Office says an inmate died in custody on May 5th. He had only been in custody for less than six hours. According to a press release, Richard Nathan Parm of LaFayette was found unresponsive in his cell at around 8 o'clock in the morning.
Violent Crimessandiegouniontribune.com

Former Tennessee officer indicted in death of missing man

A former Tennessee police officer has been indicted on charges that he kidnapped a man in a squad car while on duty, fatally shot him, and disposed of the body, prosecutors said Wednesday. A grand jury indicted former Memphis police officer Patric Ferguson, 29, on charges including first-degree murder, especially...
Tyler County, TXKTRE

2 escaped Tyler County Jail inmates in custody

WOODVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - UPDATE: The Texas Department of Public Safety reports Blaze Hicks and Christopher Mobley have been apprehended in the Silsbee area. The Tyler County Jail staff discovered two inmates missing from their cell Wednesday at approximately 6:00 a.m. Investigators believe the inmates escaped through the roof area...
Violent Crimespcdn.co

Surry jail inmated commits suicide

An inmate at the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center committed suicide Saturday night, according to a written statement issued by the sheriff’s office Monday afternoon. According to the release, from Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt, the inmate’s name was Donnie Matthews. He “used his bed linens to commit suicide within...
Spalding County, GAabc17news.com

SWAT activated at jail after inmates barricaded a door with metal bunk beds

SPALDING CO, Georgia (WGCL) — Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said deputies regained control of the jail on Friday after inmates “created a disturbance”. According to Sheriff Dix inmates used metal bunk beds to barricade the entrance to a unit inside of the jail around 6:45 a.m. Also, during the incident, inmates attempted to block surveillance cameras.
Public Safetythepost.on.ca

Judge acquits inmate who says scary biker 'Big Newf' made him smuggle drugs into jail

Despite admitting he swallowed drugs to smuggle them back into prison, an Ontario man was acquitted of trafficking charges because he said a fearsome inmate called Big Newf made him do it. Prosecutors warn his defence now “reads like a recipe for other inmates” to avoid legal consequences for their crimes because, court heard, “jails are inherently violent places.”
Hampton, GAPosted by
Law & Crime

‘Somebody Get on His Back with a Knee’: Lawsuit Claims Georgia Police Responsible for Asphyxiation Death of Man Officers Tased 15 Times, ‘Pinned’ to the Ground

Warning: you may find the video footage disturbing. The family of a Georgia man who suffocated to death after police officers tased him 15 times, sat on him, and kneeled on him during a September 20, 2019 arrest have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the officers involved, asserting that their negligence and excessive force were the cause of death.
Bristol, VAheraldcourier.com

Man's family files suit against Bristol officer who fatally shot him

The ex-wife of a man shot and killed by a Bristol, Virginia police officer who was charged with murder last week is suing the officer in federal court. Johnathan R. Brown, 31, of Piney Flats, Tennessee, has already been indicted by a grand jury on charges of murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Charleston County, SCwcn247.com

Videos show detail of death of inmate at South Carolina jail

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — In newly released video of the January death of a South Carolina inmate with a history of mental health issues, deputies are seen deploying stun guns repeatedly, kneeling on the man’s neck and back, before he stops moving. Officials say that minutes later, the man was pronounced dead. Charleston County authorities on Thursday released dozens of video clips related to the death of Jamal Sutherland. The 31-year-old Black man was booked into the jail on Jan. 4 on charges of third-degree assault and battery. Deputies trying to take him to a court appearance are shown using pepper spray and stun guns on Sutherland. The man eventually goes limp, and officials are shown attempting CPR. Sutherland's family has pleaded for calm following the video release.
Violent CrimesPosted by
iHeartRadio

Prison Guard Arrested After Watching Inmate Hang Himself In His Cell

A New York City prison guard is under arrest for allegedly standing by and doing nothing as an inmate committed suicide in his jail cell. Ryan Wilson, who had been a prisoner at Manhattan Detention Complex for about a month, was ordered to be transferred to another housing unit by Captain Rebecca Hillman after he got into an argument with another inmate.
Oneonta, NYPosted by
CNY News

Jail Inmate Charged With 19 Order of Protection Violations

When someone is issued an order of protection from someone else, it means a total order of protection. Not just sometime. An order of protection is filed when there is a threat of harm between two parties, and is issued to protect the victim from another party. These orders are serious and are meant to separate two parties until a criminal case can be adjudicated. An Oneonta man has found this out the hard way and is now facing a mountain of criminal charges.
Law Enforcementsandiegouniontribune.com

Louisiana cop who used stun gun on handcuffed man resigns

An officer who used a stun gun twice on a handcuffed, seated man has resigned from a Louisiana police department one day before a termination hearing. Nolan Dehon III had been scheduled for a hearing Tuesday before the Port Allen City Council, to consider whether to fire him. But Dehon...