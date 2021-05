The first image of the LEGO Friends coffee mug gift-with-purchase has surfaced online, confirming that it’s going to be available with purchases of 21319 Central Perk. The LEGO Group’s official Instagram account served an ad for the promo to The Brick Fan – presumably a little prematurely, given the offer isn’t yet live at the official online store. But it’s our first confirmation that the coffee mug will be available exclusively with 2019’s LEGO Ideas set based on Friends, rather than the newly-released 10292 The Friends Apartments.