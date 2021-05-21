newsbreak-logo
Surveillance video shows determined, destructive burglars in SeaTac who detectives hope you can help ID

By David Rose
q13fox.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWANTED IN SEATAC - Just a terrible home burglary case out of SeaTac: A trio of thieves looking to make a quick buck shattering a family's sense of security. Watch the video below to see just how determined they were. You’ll see a man body slam himself against the back door of a home. He bounces right off, but that wasn't his first attempt to get into the house. He tried using a pry tool to force open the door. That’s where you get the best look at his face, glasses and hat when he looks right up at the camera. When he couldn't get that door open, detectives say he and a woman smashed out a window. Detectives want you to pay particular attention to the tattoo sticking out of the top of the man’s sweatshirt that could help you identify him.

