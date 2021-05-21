Meghan McCain Is in ‘Love’ With Her Princess Elsa Fishtail Braid

Meghan McCain spends her mornings discussing everything from politics to pop culture, but The View host has prompted quite the conversation about something else. What is it you ask? Her hair. Chloe Bennett Becomes a Redhead in Preparation for 'Powerpuff Girls ': Pic Read article From space buns and crazy braids to wild updos and next-level hair accessorizes, the Dirty Sexy Politics author serves up some serious looks on daytime television. Sure, her Princess Leah buns may be a bit untraditional and glitter along her part is debatably wild and most definitely unique, but the new mom continues to try out some unique hairstyles. After all, it’s in the name of good fun and self-expression. Plus, after giving birth to daughter Liberty in September 2020, playing dress up is a welcomed activity for the new mom. Granted, she’s gotten some hate for her out-of-the-box ‘dos. But she defended her beauty choices to E! News in March 2021. Why January Jones Pours Beer Into Her Bath Read article “As all new moms know who go on maternity leave, you don’t feel glamorous being at home covered in breast milk and in sweatpants all day,” McCain shared with the outlet. “One of the most fun perks of being a co-host on The View is being able to play with hair, makeup and fashion and I was just excited to be able to go back and play a little bit because I hadn’t in so long. I also think as any new mom can relate to, your body goes through so much, so I just wanted to feel like myself again.” While McCain will occasionally rock some loose beauty waves or straightened style, she likes to have fun nearly every episode. Becca Kufrin Epitomizes ‘90s Style With Curtain Bangs, Pleather Pants Read article Of course a good beauty look is nothing without glam squad. As such, the host works with Carmen Currie and occasionally Derek Monroe. “I so appreciate those who see the creativity, glam, fearlessness and courage to be authentic self as an artist,” Currie told E!. “With Meghan’s looks, I try to be more on trend than new, but of course add my own personal spin.” To take a look at McCain’s best, weirdest and craziest hairstyles, plus a few that left Us speechless, keep scrolling!