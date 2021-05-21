newsbreak-logo
Nani suspended for 2 games for making contact with official

 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Orlando midfielder Nani was suspended for two games and fined by Major League Soccer for making physical contact with a match official during second-half stoppage time of his team’s game against D.C. United on May 16. Nani will miss Sunday’s game against Toronto and a May 29 match against the New York Red Bulls. He was given a yellow card for dissent by referee Alex Chilowicz in the fifth minute of stoppage time of Orlando’s 1-0 win. The incident was reviewed by MLS’s disciplinary committee, which decided on the additional discipline.

