Nani suspended for 2 games for making contact with official

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard was suspended one game without pay by the NBA on Friday for picking up his 16th technical foul of the season. The league said he will serve the suspension Friday night when the 76ers play the first of two homes against the Orlando Magic to close the regular season. If Philadelphia wins one of those games, it will be the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for the first time since 2001.