Reigning champs draw on experience in Stanley Cup playoffs

No. 1 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 4 New York Islanders. Why the Penguins should win: Before the season began, it was fashionable to predict that the Penguins would be an odd man out in the East. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are growing older. Depth had eroded. Roster was stale. But the Penguins ended up one of the NHL’s most consistent performers with a +40 goal-differential, a 22-4-2 home record and the NHL’s second-best scoring team. With the East race still up for grabs over the final weeks, the Penguins went 8-2 to win it.