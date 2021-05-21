Nigeria's Chief of Army staff, 10 other die in plane crash

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria's military says the Chief of Army staff Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other officers have been killed in a plane crash. The military officials were en route to the capital, Abuja, after making an official trip to Kaduna state. There was no immediate information provided about what may have caused the plane crash. Brigadier Gen. Mohammed Yerima said more details would be released soon. The names of the other military officials who died were not made public. The U.S. diplomatic mission to Nigeria called Attahiru’s death “a tremendous loss" for the country.