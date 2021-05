At least 35 bills have been introduced nationally that would limit or prohibit transgender women from competing in women's sports events. One of those bills is under consideration in Oklahoma. The issue is especially relevant in states vying for NCAA championship events because the NCAA has indicated it may take the legislation into consideration when selecting sites. Oklahoma City has been the long-time host of the Women's College World Series, which is scheduled to begin this year on June 3 at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. KGOU's Dick Pryor and eCapitol's Shawn Ashley discuss the Oklahoma legislation and more in this week's Capitol Insider.