newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Kevin Durant’s failed Oklahoma City Thunder championship runs prepared him to win big

By Kristian Winfield, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 1 day ago

Kevin Durant feels like he’s played in an NBA Finals-like series every season since 2010. In many respects, that’s true. Durant’s Oklahoma City Thunder knocked on the championship door three years in a four year span.

He made it to the Western Conference Finals then lost to the eventual champion Dallas Mavericks in 2011. He made it to the NBA Finals in 2012, then lost to LeBron James’ Miami Heat, 4-1. Russell Westbrook got hurt in the playoffs the following season, leading to a second-round exit versus the Memphis Grizzlies. The Thunder then lost in the Western Conference Finals to the Spurs before San Antonio won an NBA championship in 2014.

Durant finally won a championship as a member of the Golden State Warriors in 2017, then won another in 2018, claiming back-to-back NBA Finals MVP awards. He said those years knocking on the door prepared him for the run in Oakland, and are the foundation with which he attacks this postseason championship run with the Nets.

“So I felt like I understood what attention to detail meant, how each possession is important,” he said, “how you can’t beat yourself in a game as far as turnovers and offensive rebounds and taking bad shots.

“I figured that out early on in my career of what not to do in those moments.”It was when he got to the Warriors — a loaded team with other stars in Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala — that he learned to turn that attention to detail off the floor into execution on it. Those Warriors, albeit a juggernaut with loads of talent, were the best defensive team in the league and executed on offense with a trademark fluidity.

“I feel like it was a natural progression of learning how to win big basketball games in the NBA at this level,” Durant said of his journey to becoming a champion. “The experience is going to help me today.”

Every game is big in Brooklyn, where it’s championship — or NBA Finals appearance — or bust in Year 2 of the Durant and Kyrie Irving era. It’s only Year 1 of the Big 3, and a lack of availability has thrown a wrench into the equation.

Durant, Irving and James Harden have yet to play 10 games together as a trio. They are trying to compensate for that lack of time on the court together by spending time with each other off of it.

The Nets Big 3 talks hoops 24/7. They talk about themselves, other teams, schemes or other players they like.

“It’s always good to have that constant dialogue. That shows that basketball is in our DNA,” Durant said. “James texts me, Kyrie texts me and vice-versa all hours of the day, talking about anything under the sun, especially when it comes to basketball. So we’re always in constant communication, but there’s another level you’ve got to go to which is transferring that onto the floor, and actually putting that into action. So that’s our next step.”

Translating that off-court talk back onto the floor is the critical step that helped Durant and the Warriors win back-to-back championships against LeBron’s Cleveland Cavaliers. The talent didn’t hurt, either, and in Brooklyn, there’s a lot of it.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
995K+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
James Harden
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Andre Iguodala
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba Players#The Nba Finals#Spurs#The Golden State Warriors#Lebron#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Nba Finals Appearance#Offensive Rebounds#Brooklyn#Oakland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
Related
NBAFOX Sports

Kevin Durant set to embark on the most important playoff run of his career

To say that a two-time NBA champion, two-time Finals MVP and league MVP could possibly be gearing up for the most important playoff run of his career might sound odd. But that is the situation in which Kevin Durant could find himself as he and the Brooklyn Nets prepare to face the Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, with KD chasing his third ring and third NBA Finals MVP.
NBAtonyspicks.com

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Sacramento Kings 5/9/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Sacramento Kings 5/9/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Sacramento Kings are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at 10:00 ET in a clash between two squads sitting outside the top-10 of the West. The Kings are 4-1 in their previous five matches but are 12th in the conference, 3 ½ games behind the tenth place that leads into the play-in tournament. The Thunder are one of the worse teams in the NBA this season. They have won only once in their previous twenty matches, looking for the highest lottery pick possible.
NBACBS Sports

Nets' Kevin Durant: Big game in win over Nugs

Durant had 33 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 12-13 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks in Saturday's win over Denver. Durant and Kyrie Irving (31 points) paced the Nets' offense and spurred a monster second-half run after Brooklyn fell behind by 15 after two quarters. It was a nice bounceback for Durant, who was coming off of a 20-point (7-21 FG) effort in Thursday's loss to Dallas. Over his last five games, Durant is averaging 33.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 block with 3.2 made threes on 45.7 percent shooting from deep.
NBAFrankfort Times

Durant, Irving power Nets past Cavs for No. 2 seed in East

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant had 23 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets took the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 123-109 on Sunday night. Kyrie Irving added 17 points and joined an elite list of shooters for the...
NBAInsideHoops

Mike Conley returns for Jazz in win over Thunder

The Jazz are without Donovan Mitchell, but still one of the NBA’s best teams, and made short work of the Thunder tonight. Via the Salt Lake Tribune:. Not really all the way back yet, y’know, but back enough. The Utah Jazz and their fans will happily take what they can...
NBAwcn247.com

Pokusevski scores 29, Thunder top Clippers in season finale

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Aleksej Pokusevski scored a career-high 29 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder defeat the Los Angeles Clippers 117-112 in the regular-season finale for both teams. Josh Hall had career highs of 25 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma City. Moses Brown had a career-best 24 points and grabbed 18 rebounds for the Thunder. Oklahoma City snapped a nine-game losing streak. Terance Mann scored 19 points, two-way player Jay Scrubb scored 14 points and Daniel Oturu added career highs of 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Clippers. Los Angeles clinched the No 4 seed in the Western Conference.
NBABleacher Report

Kevin Durant on Michael Porter Jr. Comparisons: 'He's His Own Player'

Michael Porter Jr. has drawn comparisons to Kevin Durant dating back to high school. After going head-to-head with Porter on Saturday, Durant was complimentary of third-year forward but does not see a comparison. "Michael Porter is growing into his own player," Durant told reporters. "I hear the comparisons, but he's...
NBACBS Sports

Nets' Kevin Durant: Great two-way effort in win

Durant posted 21 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 115-107 win over the Bulls. With Kyrie Irving (face) exiting after 21 minutes, Durant ended up as the team leader in assists and points. Tuesday also marked Durant's second game of the season with at least three blocks, coming up just one swat short of his season high.
NBAInsideHoops

Thunder sign Charlie Brown Jr. to standard NBA contract

The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed guard Charlie Brown Jr. to a multi-year contract, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Brown signed his first 10-Day Contract with the Thunder on April 25 and a second 10-Day Contract on May 5. He has appeared in eight games (one start) with the Thunder this season, registering averages of 4.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 15.1 minutes per contest, shooting 100 percent from the free throw line.
NBAPosted by
InsideTheJazz

What to Watch For: Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder

The Utah Jazz came up short against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night, losing 105-98 in their regular season home finale. The Jazz will finish the regular season on the road, beginning with a stop in Oklahoma City on Friday. Jazz vs Thunder Throwback:. The Jazz and Thunder have...
NBABleacher Report

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Lead Nets to Crucial 125-119 Win vs. Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

The Brooklyn Nets snapped a four-game losing streak and picked up a massive victory over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, earning a 125-119 win at Ball Arena. A week ago the Nets were battling with the Philadelphia 76ers for first place in the Eastern Conference. Entering Saturday, Brooklyn was three-games back of first and tied with the Milwaukee Bucks for second place with the Bucks holding a tiebreaker over the Nets.
NBACBS Sports

Nets' Kevin Durant: Sniffs triple-double in win

Durant posted 14 points (4-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and three blocks across 29 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Spurs. Durant didn't have his best shooting performance -- by his standards -- but still found a way to make an impact on both ends of the court, ending close to deliver a triple-double and recording multiple blocks for the fourth time over his last five games. Durant should bounce back -- from a scoring perspective -- when the Nets take on the Bulls on Saturday.
NBAKFOR

Thunder Losing Streak Reaches Nine With Loss to Utah

The Oklahoma City Thunder lost their ninth straight game on Friday night, falling to the Utah Jazz 109-93 at Chesapeake Arena. Both teams shot 43 percent from the field, but OKC never led in the game and trailed by as many as 29 points as they lost for the 23rd time in their last 24 games.
NBAESPN

Nets finally get Big 3 back together, beat Bulls 105-91

NEW YORK --  Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden were on the floor together for the first time in three months. Barely two minutes later, they were back on the bench for a timeout, looking up a 12-0 deficit on the scoreboard. The Brooklyn Nets shook off that...
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving star as Brooklyn Nets top Denver Nuggets; Stephen Curry scores 49 in Golden State Warriors win

The Brooklyn Nets snapped a four-game losing run as star men Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving both scored more than 30 points in their win over the Denver Nuggets. Stephen Curry scored 49 points as the Golden State Warriors thrashed the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday in San Francisco. His rival in the race for the NBA scoring title, Bradley Beal went one better and scored 50 points and Russell Westbrook recorded the 181st triple-double of his career as the Washington Wizards prevailed in an over...
NBAsemoball.com

Bogdanovic scores 22 as Jazz top Thunder 109-93

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Bojan Bogdanovic scored 22 points, and the Utah Jazz beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 109-93 on Friday night to inch closer to claiming the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs. The Jazz have the league's best record and a 1 1/2-game lead on idle Phoenix...