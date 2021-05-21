Tony Buzbee confirms demand for confidentiality of any Deshaun Watson settlement
After several weeks of silence in the Deshaun Watson litigation, the lawyers dusted off their back and forth last week, squabbling over the question of which of them made the first move regarding settlement. Regardless of whether Tony Buzbee (for the 22 plaintiffs) or Rusty Hardin (for Watson) broached the issue of settlement first, Hardin made the unrebutted contention that, as to any eventual deal, Hardin and Watson want full transparency and Buzbee and his clients seek confidentiality.profootballtalk.nbcsports.com