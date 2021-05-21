newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Tony Buzbee confirms demand for confidentiality of any Deshaun Watson settlement

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter several weeks of silence in the Deshaun Watson litigation, the lawyers dusted off their back and forth last week, squabbling over the question of which of them made the first move regarding settlement. Regardless of whether Tony Buzbee (for the 22 plaintiffs) or Rusty Hardin (for Watson) broached the issue of settlement first, Hardin made the unrebutted contention that, as to any eventual deal, Hardin and Watson want full transparency and Buzbee and his clients seek confidentiality.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Confidentiality#Plaintiffs#Settlement#Mr Watson#Civil Litigation#Lawyers#Confirmation#Targets#Unscrupulous People#Demand#Public Silence#Progress#Si Com#Defenses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
NFLHouston Press

Two Weeks Of Legal Silence: What's Next For Deshaun Watson?

The silence surrounding Deshaun Watson's legal saga has been deafening, of late. For a month, the Deshaun Watson legal saga was non stop chaos, on special media and in the news realm. If it wasn't another few lawsuits dropping, it was Tony Buzbee firing away at Watson and Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, on social media. That would typically be followed by a statement of some sort from Hardin, and on and on we went.
Sex CrimesTMZ.com

Deshaun Watson Accusers Adamant They Will Not Settle with QB, Attorney Says

The women accusing Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct will NOT accept a financial settlement to drop their lawsuits against the QB, so says their attorney Tony Buzbee. 22 women are still moving forward with their cases against the Houston Texans superstar -- most of which allege Watson got sexually aggressive during what was supposed to be a routine massage therapy session.
NFLYardbarker

Deshaun Watson legal proceedings appear likely to last beyond 2021?

Barring a settlement, Deshaun Watson’s legal issues won’t be anywhere near over before the end of the 2021 season. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the docket control order in the cases states that Watson will not sit for a sworn deposition any earlier than Feb. 22, 2022. For context, that would be nine days after next year’s Super Bowl. A trial date would likely be set in May 2022 if the lawsuits are not settled by that point.
NFLtheathletic.com

Lawyer for Texans owner tried to broker mediation in Deshaun Watson cases

The personal attorney for Houston Texans owner Cal McNair attempted to broker a mediation between the legal teams for Deshaun Watson and the 22 women suing the quarterback in civil court on allegations of sexual misconduct and sexual assault. Sports Illustrated first reported the news Friday, with the Texans confirming...
NFLhotnewhiphop.com

Deshaun Watson Lawsuits Were Reportedly In The Works Prior To Trade Request

Deshaun Watson is currently being sued by 22 women for sexual assault and all of them have a similar story. Essentially, Watson allegedly hired the women as massage therapists and when he eventually got to be in the same room as them, he acted in some very inappropriate ways. The lawsuits are still in the midst of being deliberated and according to attorney Tony Buzbee, the women have no intention of settling out of court.
NFLchatsports.com

Lawsuits Against Deshaun Watson Were Underway Before His Trade Demand

The lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson were in the works before his requests to be traded from the Texans in January. Sports Illustrated obtained text messages that revealed Ashley Solis, who filed the first lawsuit against the quarterback, was in touch with Tony Buzbee's law firm in late December 2020.
NFLPosted by
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Discovery Starts Tomorrow in Deshaun Watson Legal Case

The attorney for nearly two-dozen women suing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson says he plans to depose the athlete for 50-hours. Tony Buzbee represents all 22 of the plaintiffs accusing Watson of inappropriate behavior during massages that he scheduled through Instagram. Buzbee and Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, are rumored to...
Sex CrimesNew York Post

Lawyers in Deshaun Watson case squabbling over potential settlement details

The always-squabbling lawyers in the civil lawsuit against Deshaun Watson have turned their attention to the details of a potential settlement. Tony Buzbee represents the 22 female massage therapists who allege sexual misconduct against Watson. Rusty Hardin represents the Texans quarterback, who has denied all accusations of sexual assault and sexual harassment. They have challenged each other’s every assertion at every turn as the case makes its way through the early stages of the Texas legal system.
NFLchatsports.com

Deshaun Watson's Alleged Misconduct with Massage Therapists Detailed in New SI Report

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson's conduct with multiple massage therapists was detailed in an investigative piece published Sports Illustrated on Friday. Jenny Vrentas, Greg Bishop and Gary Gramling interviewed multiple anonymous massage therapists involved in the Watson cases, as well as other women who provided massage services for Watson and anonymous NFL players.
NFLBleacher Report

Cal McNair's Attorney Contacted Lawyers in Deshaun Watson Cases, Suggested Mediation

A Houston Texans spokesperson confirmed team owner Cal McNair was "aware" his personal attorney contacted lawyers involved in the Deshaun Watson civil cases to suggest mediation. "Mr. McNair has had no personal involvement in any of those discussions. The Houston Texans organization has not had any direct contact with either...
Sex Crimeschatsports.com

The Problems in the Deshaun Watson Cases Go Beyond Deshaun Watson

Editor’s note: This story contains detailed allegations of sexual misconduct. They didn’t know what to do. So a licensed massage therapist who worked with Ashley Solis reached out to an industry veteran, asking for help. “I have a colleague that was solicited during a session by a professional athlete at her in-home studio,” she wrote over Facebook Messenger.