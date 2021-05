Now an explanation about this title. The University of Coimbra is the oldest university of Portugal and one of the oldest universities in Europe, created in the 14th century. The University of Coimbra is the only university in my country where the rector is always, when greeted, called Magnificent Rector – Magnífico Reitor. So it is my pleasure to call you in this session exactly the same title that is given to the Magnífico Reitor of the University of Coimbra of which I also have the honor to be an honorary doctor. And so this is the tribute I pay to the quality, the excellence of this university.