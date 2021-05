Mike Posner is known as one of the more unique voices in the pop space, all while blackbear has combined pop elements with the hip-hop world. The two are immensely popular on the pop music charts and with this in mind, it should come as no surprise that they decided to link up on a track together. On Thursday, they dropped the track "Jealousy" and it's one of those pop tracks that have a heavy dose of funk-inspired grooves.