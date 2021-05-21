'Mr. Orng' one of many Suns fans fired up about team's playoff appearance
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Patrick Battillo's day job doesn't sound that exciting. It's what he does in his free time that's got people talking. The mild-mannered high school basketball coach transforms himself into "Mr. Orng" for every Phoenix Suns home game. "It's that energy - there's 'Mr. Orng,'" said Battillo. "Somebody passionate, loyal, dedicated, committed, fun and energetic. All of that encompasses 'Mr. Orng.'"www.azfamily.com