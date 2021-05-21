'Mr. Orng' one of many Suns fans fired up about team's playoff appearance

Brandon Duenas of Bright Side of the Sun and Zona Hoops joins the show as he does every Monday to react to the finish of the Suns’ first playoff season in 11 years. We give this team their flowers, look back on preseason expectations, and relish in how special the season has been. Then we give our quick thoughts on the Lakers-Warriors play-in game, what a first round series with LA would look like, and sift through the full West bracket, including Denver jumping to No. 3. We close by discussing what we are most looking forward to about the playoffs, including the chance for 10,000 or more Suns fans to experience the playoffs in-person in downtown Phoenix.