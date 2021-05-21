newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

“I don’t use my father’s money for hype” – Jealous Shatta Wale shades Davido with his ‘rented’ Rolls Royce after the Nigerian released his 2021 Rolls Royce

By Nana Yaw
ghbase.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGhanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has thrown some shots at Nigerian singer, Davido after the latter acquired a brand new Roll Royce Cullinan 2021 worth $500,000. Not long ago, Shatta Wale announcing his return to social media flaunted a Rolls Royce but netizens stated that the car doesn’t belong to him but for a rich friend who resides in the US where he’s currently based.

www.ghbase.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shatta Wale
Person
Davido
Person
Wale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolls Royce Cullinan 2021#Nanayawisrael#Roll Royce Cullinan 2021#Nigerian Singer Davido#Hype#Netizens#Nana Yaw Israel#Brand#Real Money Makers#Wealth#Cars#Moments#Real Hustlers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
Country
Nigeria
News Break
Snapchat
News Break
World
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Worldnaijaonpoint.com

Shatta Wale Is Just Envious – Reactions As Shatta Wale Shades Davido Over His Rolls Royce

Social media users have reacted differently at the shade thrown by Shatta Wale to Nigeria’s super Davido a few hours after he purchased his brand new Rolls Royce. Davido has been in the news since yesterday evening after he shared photos of his newly purchased Rolls Royce worth millions of Naira. Davido took to his page to share photos of his newly purchased Rolls Royce with the caption…
CelebritiesPosted by
Y105

Lil Pump Goes Off After Getting Windows Busted Out on His Rolls Royce SUV – Watch

Lil Pump flipped out after having the windows busted out on two of his cars including his Rolls Royce Cullinan. On Sunday (May 9), while most people were enjoying Mother's Day, the South Florida rapper hopped on Instagram to share news of the crime. "Bro. Im'a catch you," a heated Pump said in the clip, showing off the rear windows busted out on two white SUVs in his driveway. Pump went on to threaten violence against the perpetrators. "Whoever did this, I'ma catch you and I'ma blow your brains out, bitch. I'ma catch your ass, little nigga. Little bum ass bitch. Step foot in my yard again. I want you to step foot in my yard. I'ma be up for three days straight. Come in this bitch. I fucking dare you. That's a free body for me."
Celebritiesnaijaonpoint.com

Burna Boy Subtly Shades Davido After Claiming His Wealth Is Generational

Grammy winner Burna Boy has subtly shaded his rival Davido after he posted saying his wealth is generational asking him to find somewhere to sit. Even though Burna boy didn’t mention Davido’s name in his post, the fact that he made it just a few moments after Davido’s post makes some netizens think he’s subtly shading him and they have been shading each other always.
Apparelhot969boston.com

Jewelry company not impressed with Soulja Boy’s tweet: PAY US!

Soulja Boy thought he was slick. He thought he could just throw up a social media post plugging a company and they’d forget that he owed them a ton of money. He tweeted “I was the first rapper at Icebox.” Icebox is a very famous jewelry and diamond store in Atlanta and they’re not impressed with the tweet because Soulja Boy owes them hundreds of thousands of dollars AND there’s an open lawsuit against him. He opened up a tab in 2013 for $60k that he never paid and to this day the debt has ballooned up to $200k. The owners of Icebox were able to get a judge to agree to garnish Soulja Boy’s wages but say at any point he doesn’t have more than $10k in any of his accounts. They’re now demanding he forget the social media plugs as they say it does nothing for their bottom line and want him to pay up.
Musictheurbantwist.com

Lil Nas X Responds to Claims That He Is Seeking Clout From Nicki Minaj: “I Will Not Mention Her Any Longer”

If you’re a fan of Lil Nas X, you’re probably aware of his past as a Barb or as one of Nick Minaj’s most ardent supporters, but it seems that his fellow Barbz are accusing him of using their queen for clout. Lil Nas X took to social media to declare that he would no longer talk about Nicki Minaj after receiving criticism for referencing her in his latest album. Lil Nas X sings about his life as a youth, which included a strong commitment to Nicki Minaj, in his new single “Sun Goes Down,” as well as the accompanying video.
MusicStereogum

Young M.A – “Hello Baby” (Feat. Fivio Foreign)

There’s something genuinely unsettling about seeing a Young M.A video that’s shot in an actual studio, with models and a fancy car and some production values. Since before the Brooklyn rapper blew up with the out-of-nowhere 2016 smash “Ooouuu,” she’s been shooting videos in parks and on street corners, surrounded by goons. But M.A has stayed relevant and kept making bangers, so maybe it’s time for someone to spend a little money on her videos. That’s what happens in the clip for the new song “Hello Baby,” anyway.
Celebritiespower106.com

Bow Wow & Soulja Boy Confirms VERZUZ Battle

It’s official, both Bow Wow and Soulja Boy will be going head-to-head in a VERZUZ. The news was confirmed by Soulja via Twitter just moments after Bow Wow teased a date for the batter. We have yet to hear anything from Timbaland or Swizz Beatz, but expect an announcement soon especially since we saw Swizz repost Soulja Boy’s tweet in his Instagram story.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Why Lil Nas X Just Promised to Never Mention Nicki Minaj in His Music Again

Lil Nas X has a message for the Barbz after mentioning Nicki Minaj in his latest song. The 22-year-old star dropped his latest single, "Sun Goes Down," on May 21 and in the track, he made a reference to being a huge fan of Nicki's in his younger years. The video that accompanied the single involved a plot centered around the musician's days in high school. "And nobody knows it when you're silent, I'd be by the phone," he sang. "Stanning Nicki mornin' into dawn, only place I felt I belonged." Well, after backlash from some of the Barbz arose on social media, the "Call Me By Your Name" star took to Twitter on...
Celebritieskaftanpost.com

Davido acquires 2021 Rolls Royce worth over N200m

Popular Afrobeat singer, Davido, has just acquired a brand new 2021 Rolls Royce Cullinan worth over 200 million Naira. The singer posted some pictures of the new car on his Instagram page on Thursday, May 20, 2021. He wrote in the caption: “We rise by lifting others but don’t forget...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil Duval Pitches 'Verzuz' Battle Between Boosie & Plies "In A Hood Club"

Verzuz has effectively taken the culture by storm. Conceived by industry heavyweights Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, the musical battle show gained popularity as individuals across America tuned in for new forms of entertainment in the pandemic. Originally strictly available through Instagram live, the popular series has gone on to be available on avenues like Triller and FITE.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Keyshia Ka'Oir Addresses Rumors That She Abandoned Her Kids In Jamaica

Keyshia Ka'Oir is one of the most successful influencers on social media. The wife of rapper Gucci Mane, Keyshia is also known as a ride-or-die partner who stuck with her man through thick and thin. This week, however, a bunch of rumors has come back to haunt the 36-year-old as she fights off claims that she abandoned her children in Jamaica to pursue a career in the States. Akademiks is also set on resurfacing rumors pertaining to an alleged affair that Keyshia had with Yo Gotti while Gucci Mane was incarcerated.