“I don’t use my father’s money for hype” – Jealous Shatta Wale shades Davido with his ‘rented’ Rolls Royce after the Nigerian released his 2021 Rolls Royce
Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has thrown some shots at Nigerian singer, Davido after the latter acquired a brand new Roll Royce Cullinan 2021 worth $500,000. Not long ago, Shatta Wale announcing his return to social media flaunted a Rolls Royce but netizens stated that the car doesn’t belong to him but for a rich friend who resides in the US where he’s currently based.www.ghbase.com