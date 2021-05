Is there still bad blood between Brandi Redmond and former castmate LeeAnne Locken?. During part two of the Real Housewives of Dallas reunion on Tuesday, host Andy Cohen asked Brandi to address the rumors of her husband Bryan Redmond's alleged infidelity after a video of him with another woman surfaced earlier this year. However, things quickly took an unexpected turn when the former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader and her costars suggested who they think was behind the leaked video: former Housewife LeeAnne.