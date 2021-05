Before the pandemic, I had a pretty good life in New York City, even though I could barely afford it. I definitely wasn’t saving money besides the small amount I put in my 401(k), but I was making it work and paying my student loans and rent and whatnot. I also had some credit-card debt, but I was paying it down. Then, last spring, I gave up my lease and moved back home with my mom and stepdad in Illinois. I was very fortunate enough to keep my job and work remotely. Needless to say, this has saved me a ton of money. I paid off all my credit-card debt, increased my contributions to my 401(k), and saved a little over $20,000 because I haven’t paid rent or student-loan bills or done much of anything for a year now.