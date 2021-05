The vacant lot behind Montana Children’s in Kalispell might look like just another patch of grass to some, but to Lori Williamson, it represented possibility. The Cut Bank native had a vision five years in the making to bring a respite home to fruition and on Tuesday, workers will break ground on the Sunshine Factory, a 4,300-square-foot residence that will be open to families with children undergoing treatment at Montana Children’s. Williamson and her husband Terry are self-funding a portion of the $1.5 million project to get the wheels in motion, but will be launching a capital campaign later this month through their nonprofit, 406 for Kids. They hope to have the project constructed by the spring of 2022.