It can be a tough situation when it's time to train at the gym, but you don't have much time to get a meal in beforehand. That's when quick energy via a grab-and-go snack can help you get through your sweat sesh with some protein to help retain muscle and some carbs to lock out that last deadlift without the barbell slipping from your fingertips.